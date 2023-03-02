PSG linked player claims Cristiano Ronaldo and former Chelsea star were his idols growing up

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) linked player Manu Kone has named Cristiano Ronaldo and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as his favorite players growing up. Kone, 21, currently plays for Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Frenchman is among the players that PSG are looking to sign in the summer transfer window. Kone has made 22 appearances for the German club this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Kone told BILD that he supported Real Madrid and Chelsea as an up-and-comer. His affinity for Los Blancos grew due to Cristiano Ronaldo. Drogba, on the other hand, was the man to influence Kone's admiration for the Blues. Kone said:

“Real Madrid and Chelsea. Real because Cristiano Ronaldo played there. And Chelsea, because that’s where Didier Drogba was. Those were my idols!”

Cristiano Ronaldo had a nine-year long stint with Los Blancos. He scored a massive 450 goals and provided 131 assists in only 438 matches for the Spanish giants before leaving for Juventus in 2018. Ronaldo helped the club win four UEFA Champions League trophies, finishing as the top scorer in each of those editions.

Drogba, on the other hand, scored 164 goals and provided 86 assists in 381 matches for the Blues. The Ivorian played a starring role in helping the west Londoners win their first UEFA Champions League trophy in 2012. He scored the equalizer and also the winning penalty in the shootout in the final against Bayern Munich.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe tipped to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario recently tipped PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe to succeed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's impact in world football.

Mbappe is one of the most outstanding players of the modern era. Speaking about the talismanic French forward, Brazil's Ronaldo told Quotidien:

“I believe we have had a great player with [a] spectacular talent for years, Kylian Mbappe is the guarantee that what Ronaldo and Messi have done … Mbappe will be next to do it. His hug with Mbappe, what words did they exchange?"

"I greeted him. We greeted each other. We talked a bit. He’s a very special boy and every time we see each other, we have a good relationship. It’s just good to see it.”

Kylian Mbappe has scored 29 goals and has provided seven assists in 29 matches for the Parisian club so far this season.

