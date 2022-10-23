PSG loanee Ander Herrera makes interesting claim on Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar playing together

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Ander Herrera has said that Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar respect each other. He also discarded reports of infighting in the dressing room.

Since the start of the 2022-23 season, the Parisians have been rocked with speculations regarding Messi, Mbappe and Neymar. The offensive trio made headlines due to a supposed rift between Mbappe and Neymar, with Messi opting to side with the latter.

However, the reports died down as soon as the much-acclaimed troika started combining effortlessly on the pitch, registering 56 goal contributions. Due to the trio's blistering exploits, PSG are on an impressive 17-game unbeaten run across competitions.

Speaking to ESPN, Herrera shared his thoughts on the presence of the three superstar forwards in the dressing room in Paris. He said:

"I think it's good for Neymar to play with Lionel Messi; it's good for Messi to play with Neymar, and it's fantastic for Kylian Mbappe to receive balls from them. We used to talk about it every day. When you have those names in the team, when you have those players, if you don't win every game 6-0, they're going to kill you."

Herrera, who is on a season-long loan at Athletic Bilbao, added that the media prefers to exaggerate reports. He continued:

"I used to read the stories in the media when I was there, that there was a problem or a fight in the dressing room. I was in the dressing room, and there was no fight. They exaggerate everything. I'm not there any more, but I read the stories as well, and I don't trust them because I have been there."

Herrera also said that the trio respects each other. He said:

"Of course, in football, you cannot be friends with every single teammate that you have been with during your career. But the respect is always there. And my experience there is that they respect each other."

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe are expected to feature in PSG's UEFA Champions League Group H clash against Maccabi Haifa at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (October 25).

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar wanted PSG to get rid of Mauro Icardi

According to El Nacional, PSG forwards Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar wanted the club to get rid of Mauro Icardi during the summer.

The trio and Marquinhos expressed their concerns regarding the Argentine striker's private life to the club board. PSG manager Christophe Galtier also wished for an exit for Icardi.

Luis Campos, the sporting advisor for the Parisians, reached out to Real Madrid and Barcelona, among other clubs, to find a suitor for Icardi. After much toil, the former Inter Milan captain completed a season-long loan move to Galatasaray in September.

