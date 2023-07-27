PSG make €50 million offer to sign striker who has agreed personal terms with Manchester United: Reports

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly made an offer to sign Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

According to L'Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi, Les Parisiens have entered the race for the Danish striker, who has already agreed on personal terms with the Red Devils. PSG's offer is said to be around €50 million, smaller than the offer made by the Premier League side.

Manchester United have bid the same fee as a base package, and have included €10 million in add-ons, according to Fabrizio Romano. Atalanta are believed to be holding out for at least €70 million for the youngster.

This comes after growing uncertainty over Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG. The club have already lost Lionel Messi after he joined Inter Miami upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

Mbappe has decided against triggering an extension in his contract, which will make him a free agent after the upcoming season. In order to avoid losing him for free, PSG have now made Mbappe available for sale.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have been actively searching for a center forward in the market. Initially, they were interested in Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane but eventually pivoted to Hojlund. They have also shown interest in Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani.

The 20-year-old Hojlund burst onto the scene last season with the Serie A side, having joined them from Austrian club Sturm Graz for a fee of €17 million. He made 42 appearances in all competitions last season, bagging 16 goals and seven assists.

Serie A star keen on Manchester United move despite higher offer from PSG

Hojlund is seemingly intent on joining the Red Devils.

Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has reportedly turned down a more lucrative offer from PSG to facilitate a move to Manchester United. According to journalist Gianluca di Marzio, the French giants offered higher wages to the 20-year-old but he has declined their approach.

The Denmark international has emerged as a priority signing for United manager Erik ten Hag this summer. However, Les Parisiens are also in the race.

The Red Devils have made an initial offer to Atalanta, rumored to be €50 million plus €10 million in add-ons. The Serie A side have rejected the offer and are holding out for an offer closer to €70 million.

The 20-year-old has already reached an agreement with Manchester United on personal terms, signing a five-year deal to keep him at the club until the summer of 2028 with an option to extend by one year.