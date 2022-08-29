PSG manager Christophe Galtier explains why Neymar took penalty ahead of Kylian Mbappe in 1-1 Monaco draw

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has revealed the order of penalty takers at the club following reports of differences between Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe on the matter.

He claimed that while the Frenchman was the first choice, the Brazilian spoke to him before taking the penalty in their recent 1-1 draw against Monaco in Ligue 1 on Saturday, August 28.

They went behind through Kevin Volland's strike in the 20th minute. PSG created multiple chances throughout the match, but had to wait until the 70th minute to get the equalizer. Neymar was fouled in the box by Guillermo Maripan and after a VAR check, a penalty was awarded.

The Brazilian attacker had a brief conversation with Mbappe and then proceeded to take the penalty and score.

After the match, Galtier was asked why Neymar took the penalty over the Frenchman and he replied (via PSGhub):

“The decision was Mbappe #1 and Ney #2 on this match, I saw they discussed and Ney shot it, and scored, Kylian congratulated him.”

Earlier this season, Neymar and Mbappe appeared to have disagreements over penalty taking. During their 5-2 win over Montpellier, the Frenchman missed a penalty in the first half.

They then got another penalty in the match, which Neymar stepped up to take, but Mbappe didn't look too pleased with that. However, the former Barcelona man took it and scored clinically.

PSG, meanwhile, dropped their first points of the season against Monaco but still hold Ligue 1's top spot on goal difference. While they are level on points (10) with Marseille and Lens, they have a goal difference of +14.

The Ligue 1 champions will next face Toulouse away on Wednesday, August 31.

Fulham interested in signing PSG left-back

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Fulham have made a proposal for left-back Layvin Kurzawa this summer. The Parisians could sell him this summer and both clubs are in negotiations for the Frenchman.

Romano reported:

"Fulham and Paris Saint-Germain are in direct contact for Layvin Kurzawa deal. There's a proposal on the table to discuss a permanent transfer, Marco Silva needs a new left back. PSG are open to let him go, fee still discussed between the two clubs."

Kurzawa joined Paris Saint-Germain from AS Monaco in 2015 and has since played 153 matches, registering 14 goals and 23 assists.

