PSG manager Christophe Galtier issues injury update on 2 key players following 4-2 win over Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has provided an update on Marquinhos and Nordi Mukiele's fitness.

The duo had to be subbed off in the Parisians' 4-2 win over Nantes at home in Ligue 1 on Saturday, March 4. While Mukiele was replaced by Carlos Soler in the 71st minute, El Chadaille Bitshiabu replaced skipper Marquinhos in the 77th minute.

Speaking after the game, Galtier provided an update on both players, saying (via RMC Sport):

"We have a few sores. Nordi Mukiele came out with a blow to the Achilles tendon, Marqui who had a problem in the nieavu of the ribs, it's apparently a blow. We end the match with little Pembélé who hadn't played for a long time, El Chadaille who is still very young, Warren on the pitch. We dig from everywhere to keep energy. We will need it in four days."

Marquinhos and Mukiele join the likes of Neymar Junior, Presnel Kimpembe, and Nuno Mendes on the injury list for the Parisians. This comes as a big blow as PSG will face Bayern Munich away in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash on March 8.

In Ligue 1, however, the Parisians consolidated their status as the leaders with a win over Nantes. Lionel Messi's strike and Jaouen Hadjam's own goal secured a 2-0 lead for the hosts. Ludovic Blas and Ignatius Ganago, however, restored parity for the visitors.

Danilo Pereira and Kylian Mbappe then scored in the second half to secure all three points for PSG. Galtier's side now hold a 11-point lead over second-placed Marseille, who have a game in hand.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi congratulates Kylian Mbappe on historic feat

With his goal against Nantes, Kylian Mbappe became PSG's all-time top scorer with 201 goals in 247 games. During the celebration, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi's video message was played in the stadium in which he said:

"Unfortunately I am not with you tonight to celebrate this historic moment for the club and Kylian. He is a player who loves records so much and that the records like so much too. It underlines his regularity and his fantastic efficiency."

He added:

"What an incredible journey since he arrived, with goals, many titles and full of emotion. Thank you Kylian and the whole team for giving so much We meet for as many records."

Mbappe only needed 247 games to set the record, while previous record-holder Edinson Cavani took 298 appearances for his 200. The 24-year-old has scored 30 goals in 30 games across competitions this season and is on his way to clinch his fifth Golden Boot in Ligue 1.

He will hope to continue this form when they face Bayern on Wednesday in the second leg of the tie. Bayern won the first leg 1-0.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes