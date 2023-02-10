PSG manager Christophe Galtier issues injury update on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has ruled out Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi for their upcoming clash with AS Monaco on Saturday. The French tactician clarified that the former Barcelona star will be back for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Ligue 1 clash, Galtier ruled out his two main forwards. He added that the Frenchman is unlikely to be ready for the Bayern match, but the Argentine will be back in the squad.

PSGhub @PSGhub Leo Messi availability for Tuesday is not in doubt anymore. Meanwhile, Kylian is “healing” says Galtier. Leo Messi availability for Tuesday is not in doubt anymore. Meanwhile, Kylian is “healing” says Galtier. 🚨 Leo Messi availability for Tuesday is not in doubt anymore. Meanwhile, Kylian is “healing” says Galtier. ⏳🇦🇷🇫🇷

The manager was quoted by RMC Sport saying:

"Regarding Kylian, the communication has been made. We spoke of a three-week unavailability. Kylian is undergoing treatment. Leo has felt muscle fatigue, he will resume training on Monday. He is not uncertain for Bayern."

When quizzed again about the possibility of Mbappe being back in the Paris Saint-Germain squad for the UEFA Champions League next week, Galtier said:

"The player's health comes first. I will be very vigilant about the player's health, especially as the season is still long."

What next for Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi at PSG?

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are still under contract at PSG, but their respective futures at the club are not secured. The Frenchman is reportedly still looking to leave the club for Real Madrid.

PSGhub @PSGhub Messi's entourage is confident that Leo will play on Tuesday night. Messi's entourage is confident that Leo will play on Tuesday night. @lequipe ❗️Messi's entourage is confident that Leo will play on Tuesday night. @lequipe 🇦🇷

The striker is looking to get his dream move after turning down the chance to join the Spanish side last summer. Instead, he signed a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain but is reportedly unhappy and wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Lionel Messi is reportedly in talks to sign a new deal at PSG. But former player Jerome Rothen has issued a warning to the club and said on RMC Sport:

"Managing the three is complicated. After that, there is the wage bill. And we saw that PSG is blocked with the financial fair play. Because the wage bill has exploded. There, you have the opportunity to recover a large amount of money because the salary of Messi is substantial. It can allow you to recruit and improve your squad. For all that, it's a very bad idea to extend Leo Messi."

