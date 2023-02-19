PSG manager Christophe Galtier issues update on Neymar's injury

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has said that the team is yet to determine the severity of Neymar's injury. The Brazilian attacker twisted his ankle during the 4-3 Ligue 1 home win against LOSC Lille on Sunday (February 19) and had to be stretchered off the field.

The No. 10 provided the assist for Kylian Mbappe's opener in the 11th minute. Neymar doubled the advantage minutes later by getting on the scoresheet himself. The goal marked his 18th of the season. He has also provided 17 assists this term.

His numbers this season show how important the Brazilian is for the team's success. So, any time he spends on the sidelines, especially at the business end of the season, is a massive blow to Galtier's team. The Ligue 1 giants' manager said about the superstar's injury (via the Evening Standard):

“Neymar? It’s an ankle sprain. The gravity? We don’t know yet; he’s taking tests right now.”

Despite leading by two goals early on, PSG found themselves trailing in the 69th minute, as Bafode Diakite, Jonathan David and Jonathan Bamba turned the game on his head.

Mbappe, though, completed his brace in the 87th minute to restore parity before Messi scored a stunner late in injury time, his free-kick hitting the back of the net after thudding the post.

With the win, PSG snapped their three-game losing streak across competitions extended to go seven points clear of second-placed Monaco (50) after 24 games.

PSG superstar Neymar Jr. keeps suffering ankle injuries

Neymar is hands down one of the most talented players of his generation. However, he has always been injury prone. Many believe that the attacker could have attained greater heights had his career not been plagued by recurrent injuries.

The Brazilian has already suffered several ankle issues this year. He missed two group games in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after sustaining an ankle issue against Serbia.

Since the resumption of the campaign following the World Cup, the PSG No. 10 has missed several games. While he has already achieved legendary status, the flashy winger could have achieved more success had he stayed fitter.

