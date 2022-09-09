PSG manager Christophe Galtier makes interesting rotation claim involving Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier has cleared up speculation about his rotation plans involving the club’s trio of prolific attackers. The Paris-based club have fielded a fantastic trio up top so far this season, with Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe playing impressively.

In a press conference before their Ligue 1 fixture against Brest tomorrow (September 10), Galtier fielded questions about his plans for the team (via RMC Sport). Asked if it is possible that Messi, Neymar, and Mbappé would be rested for the game in Brest, the manager replied:

"No."

The press then asked if any of the three would be rested.

The French tactician replied:

"It's possible."

He indicated that there will be no changes to the defensive lineup.

The need to rest at least one of their dazzling attacking options will be necessary, with the French manager hoping to manage them over the whole season. Their hot patch of form, however, will certainly give Galtier a selection headache.

The PSG attacking trident has combined for over 20 goals already this campaign so far and look likely to have a fantastic season.

Brest will not sleep any easier, knowing they are still likely to face one or two of the indomitable trio when they host the French champions. The relegation-threatened outfit will hope they can neutralize their stronger guests and perhaps find a way out of the red zone.

PSG prepared to replace Lionel Messi with Barcelona forward: Reports

According to Futbol Total (via Barca Universal), the Parisians have already identified a replacement for the Argentine playmaker, whose contract will expire in less than a year.

While the Parc des Princes hierarchy is looking at offering Messi a new contract to keep him for longer, they are said to be reviewing contingency options.

An option that has come to the fore is Antoine Griezmann, who is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid from Barcelona. The French capital club is looking at gunning for the France international in next summer's transfer window. They will be willing to lure him with a massive €35-40 million per season salary.

There is no certainty as to how events will unfold, with Griezmann still under contract at Barcelona. If PSG are able to sign the forward, they will hope he can lead them to further domestic glory in the seasons to come.

