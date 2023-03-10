PSG manager Christophe Galtier opens up on the risk of losing Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos at the end of the season

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier recently addressed Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos' contractual situations. Both superstars are currently in the final months of their respective contracts and are yet to agree to new deals.

Speaking about the two superstars ahead of the Ligue 1 clash against Brest, Galtier claimed that both players are used to situations like this. He said (via RMC Sport):

"No, there is no doubt about these two great players with an incredible track record, who know this kind of situation. They are very high-level players, who go quickly from one game to another. Their contractual situation? They are used to this kind of moment.”

B/R Football @brfootball PSG's Champions League project fails again 🙃 PSG's Champions League project fails again 🙃 https://t.co/RKnGSEx1i5

Sergio Ramos has been in good form for PSG this season. After an injury-plagued first season, where he made only 13 appearances, Ramos has regained his form this season. The Spaniard has made 35 appearances this term, helping the Parisian club keep 11 clean sheets.

Lionel Messi has also been in good form this term. He has scored 18 goals and has provided 16 assists in 30 matches across competitions in the ongoing campaign.

Sergio Ramos reacts as Lionel Messi and PSG crash out of the UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi and Co. were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League with a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on aggregate over two legs.

After the 2-0 in the second leg at the Allianz arena on Wednesday (8 March), Sergio Ramos admitted that PSG were not up to the required level. The central defender wrote on Twitter:

"Deeply disappointed in you and in us. We were not at the level required by #UCL. We didn't know how to handle the key details and we miss the main objective. It's painful, but champions are reborn from defeat and forged in adversity. We’ll be back!"

Sergio Ramos @SergioRamos

The Parisians have now been knocked out of the round of 16 for the second year in a row. They have also been eliminated from this stage of the competition five times in the last seven years.

