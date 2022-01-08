PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has agreement to became Manchester United manager next season - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino will be returning to the Premier League as he has reportedly agreed a move to Manchester United. Dominique Severac, a French journalist, has published an explosive report on La Chaîne L’Équipe confirming that Pochettino-United deal is 'almost done'.

The Argentine manager is reportedly not enjoying his relationship with PSG board members. The club's owners are not happy with Pochettino's tactics and the performance of the team under him. This is despite the squad comprising Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. under one roof.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been targeting Pochettino to take over the club's management role after they parted ways with Ole Gunner Solskjaer in November. After failing to poach Pochettino in November, the Red Devils signed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager for until the end of the season.

Severac has said that the Manchester United board have made clear their interest in Pochettino. He said:

“He won’t be able to say anything to each other before the end of the season, but for me, it’s almost done!. I’m telling you what I know. Manchester United wants him, and he wants to go (…) So we are not far from an agreement!”

Pochettino is also aware of PSG's interest in bringing in former Real Madrid manager and France international Zinedine Zidane to Paris. This could be another reason why the 49-year-old Argentine manager is actively engaging with Manchester United for a possible move in the summer.

PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi is a great admirer of Zidane. He wants the Frenchman to replicate Real Madrid's Champions League success and bring the elite trophy to the Parc des Princes. Zidane won three consecutive Champions League titles as the manager of Real Madrid.

Former Manchester United ace thinks PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is "the man" to fix their problems

Former Manchester United player Paul Ince believes Mauricio Pochettino can take Manchester United out of the struggling phase. Despite signing Ralf Rangnick as interim manager, United languish in seventh position in the league, four points off fourth-placed Arsenal.

Ince said Pochettino was "the man" to turn the club around and that they should intensify their efforts in signing the Argentine coach.

Ince said:

"I thought (Mauricio) Pochettino was the man, I've always clamoured for him to be the man. He still might be the man if PSG don't win the Champions League. But whoever the man is has to have a four-year project. This team needs investment."

