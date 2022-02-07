PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino provides injury update on Neymar as UCL clash with Real Madrid edges closer

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he is still unsure if Neymar will be available for his side's clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Neymar has not featured for the French giants since their 3-1 win over Saint Etienne in late November when he picked up an ankle injury.

The Brazilian started training individually with the club’s coaches last month, and recently started training partially with the rest of his teammates.

PSG will face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 game on February 15, and Pochettino hopes Neymar will be available for the clash.

"I don't know at the moment. We are waiting to see its evolution, and it is the same for other players. We hope he will be available and be part of the group. That he can help us continue our journey in the Champions League."

Neymar will be key to PSG's Champions League hopes

PSG have been handed a tough draw after finishing second in the group behind Manchester City.

A Champions League clash against 13-time winners Real Madrid is never easy, and they have been doing well under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

PSG, on the other hand, have been inconsistent yet again under Pochettino. The Argentine is under pressure to deliver in the Champions League as Ligue 1 isn’t being seen as a hurdle too tough to cross this season.

Neymar’s return will hence be crucial for the Parisians. While Kylian Mbappe continues to score goals, Lionel Messi’s positive upturn in form will also alleviate some of the worries against Real Madrid.

Neymar has yet to score in the Champions League this season, but managed three goals and three assists in Ligue 1 prior to his injury.

With less than ten days remaining for the all-important clash, it’s looking increasingly likely that Neymar might not make the first-leg tie.

The second leg will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in March, and Neymar seems more likely to play in that game than the first-leg encounter next week.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar