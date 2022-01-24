PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino provides update on Neymar's return from injury

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino is unsure if star forward Neymar Jr would be available for their Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Neymar has been out of first-team action since picking up an ankle injury in the Parisians' 3-1 win over St-Etienne in late November. The 29-year-old forward has been recovering from his knock, but is still a doubt for the Champions League game against Real Madrid. The first leg of the clash is on 15 February.

The former Barcelona star will also be a doubt when Mauricio Pochettino's side face OGC Nice in the Coupe de France. When asked about the forward's availability against Los Blancos, Pochettino said:

“We don’t know yet; we hope so; we have to follow his progress; he has to keep running next week. We hope he will be there.”

Before their game against Stade de Reims in Ligue 1, the Parisian giants posted a medical update on their official website. The report says that the forward could return to full fitness very soon, stating:

"Neymar Jr continues his individual training programme and treatment at the Ooredoo, and should begin running again early next week."

Mauricio Pochettino's side did not need their star forward to secure all three points against Reims. They recorded a comfortable 4-0 win, thanks to goals from Marco Verratti, Sergio Ramos, Danilo Pereira and an own goal from Wout Faes.

PSG also welcomed Lionel Messi back to first-team action. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner had missed the last few games after getting tested positive for COVID-19. Messi started the game against Reims on the bench, and was brought on in the 63rd minute in place of his compatriot Angel Di Maria.

How has Neymar performed for PSG this season?

Before his lengthy spell away from the pitch, Neymar had a decent start to the 2021-22 season for the Ligue 1 giants. The 29-year-old forward has scored three goals and provided three assists in 14 appearances across competitions.

Since his world record €222-million move from Barcelona in 2017, Neymar has been plagued by injuries. The 29-year-old has failed to play more than 31 matches in a season.

The Brazilian superstar's overall record for the Parisian giants stands at 90 goals and 55 assists in 130 appearances across competitions.

