PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino reveals why Kylian Mbappe was withdrawn prematurely against Reims

Kylian Mbappe was withdrawn in the 77th minute during PSG's 4-0 win over Reims on Sunday night by manager Mauricio Pochettino. The PSG manager has claimed the decision was made to protect the striker who looked tired on the pitch.

The Frenchman was doubtful for the game but started and also got an assist to his name. Mbappe has been in top form this season with 10 goals and nine assists in the league so far.

While speaking with journalists after the Reims win, Pochettino confirmed his decision to take Mbappe off was down to the player's fitness.

The PSG manager did not want his star forward injured and with the match all but decided as his side were leading 4-0, he made the call to substitute the Frenchman.

"Regarding Mbappe, he had been spared this week but he felt good. Obviously, he lacked rhythm after an hour. He was a little tired. We preferred to take it out so as not to take any risks."

Will Kylian Mbappe stay at PSG?

Kylian Mbappe has already confirmed he wants to leave PSG. The Frenchman wanted to join Real Madrid last summer but Los Blancos' bids were rejected by the Ligue 1 giants even though the forward had less than a year left on his contract. The Frenchman said:

"I asked to leave, because from the moment where I did not want to extend [my contract], I wanted the club to receive a transfer fee so they could bring in a quality replacement. This club has given me a lot, I have always been happy - the four years I have had here - and I still am. I said it early enough so that the club could react."

Mbappe even consulted Zlatan Ibrahimovic over his future and the Swedish star advised him to leave PSG.

"It is true that one day he asked me and I replied: 'In your place I would go to Real Madrid. I had the opportunity to play for different teams, different countries, with different footballers and that's how I learned and grew up. Playing at home your entire career is easier. Going away is an adventure," Mbappe recently revealed.

The French giants are still hopeful of keeping Mbappe at the club, but Real Madrid are ready to swoop in for him in the summer and sign him on a free transfer.

