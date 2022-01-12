PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino 'secretly and discreetly' in talks with Manchester United - Reports

According to a shocking report published by Le Parisien, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is 'secretly' in contact with Manchester United.

The Argentine has been linked with the club lately as the Red Devils look for a permanent manager following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking.

While Ralf Rangnick has been hired on an interim basis, the Premier League side are still in search of a full-time replacement.

Pochettino enjoys a lot of support in the English top-flight, particularly because of his five-year stint at Tottenham Hotspur.

With Rangnick not expected to remain in charge of United beyond the current season, two replacements have been identified for the 2022-23 season.

PSGhub @PSGhub 🗣 Since November, there has been regular contact between Pochettino & Manchester United, who’s the favorite to take over in June in Manchester. Zidane is PSG’s priority but it’s complex. @le_Parisien 🗣 Since November, there has been regular contact between Pochettino & Manchester United, who’s the favorite to take over in June in Manchester. Zidane is PSG’s priority but it’s complex. @le_Parisien 🇦🇷🔴

Pochettino is the frontrunner, while Ajax head coach Erik ten Haag is also in the reckoning. The report said:

"The Mancunian leadership leans for the Argentinian. Rangnick, him, for the Dutchman."

Pochettino took charge of the Parisians in January 2021, when Thomas Tuchel left for Chelsea, who had sacked Frank Lampard.

While Pochettino boasts a 66.67% win record at the club, he couldn't guide them to the Ligue 1 title nor the Champions League last season, despite a good run into the knockouts.

The jury is still out, and now with many new additions, including that of Lionel Messi, the pressure to bring the coveted big ol' ears to Parc des Princes is mounting.

But with a poor set of results in the league of late, exit rumors have been doing the rounds, with United links reappearing. The report stated:

“Secretly and discreetly, the former PSG defender maintains contact with Manchester United, in case he manages to free himself from his contract in Paris next summer."

Pochettino's contract with the French club runs until 2023 but he's always been touted to return to the English shores, having overseen success with Southampton and Tottenham.

If he indeed decides to leave, the Parisians have targeted former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, who's next on priority.

Pochettino risks leaving a job unfinished at PSG

Many managers have tried, but nobody has been able to bring the Champions League back to the French capital.

Pochettino seemed like PSG's best shot yet, with the Argentine accomplishing great things with Tottenham in Europe. But Les Parisiens were knocked out in the semi-finals last year.

jαck @UtdOptimist Manchester United fans, Erik ten Hag or Mauricio Pochettino for the next United manager? Manchester United fans, Erik ten Hag or Mauricio Pochettino for the next United manager?

Also Read Article Continues below

This term they face European heavyweights and in-form side Real Madrid in the last-16, with many tipping PSG to bow out. Should that indeed happen, and Pochettino subsequently decides to leave, it would be another case of unfinished business in Paris.

Edited by Prem Deshpande