PSG-Manchester United clash to go ahead behind closed doors as curfew imposed in France

Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League opener against Manchester United will be played behind closed doors as the French government has introduced night-time curfew.

Much of the football matches around the world have been played without spectators or 'behind closed doors' in recent times. The coronavirus pandemic has seen sports governing bodies all over the world exert maximum caution when it comes to hosting football games.

Football Associations have prohibited clubs from letting fans come to stadiums because of the strict rules posed by their respective country's government due to COVID-19.

A number of footballers across Europe have tested positive for COVID-19 recently

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

There have been a number of footballers who have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks, including big names such as Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara.

Tottenham Hotspur had a Carabao Cup match against Leyton Orient cancelled because eight players from the League Two side had reportedly tested positive for the virus. Italian club Genoa had 14 players test positive, while West Ham saw two players and manager David Moyes contract the virus.

Juventus had been awarded a 3-0 win over Napoli after the visitors did not travel to Turin for the scheduled match on October 4th.

Napoli were blocked from travelling for the match by local health authorities after two players - Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas tested positive for COVID-19 along with a member of staff at the club.

The increase in the number of cases in European football has led to many clubs continuing to play behind closed doors, despite the negative financial impact of doing so. Manchester United reportedly lose out on £4 million from ticket sales revenue for every home game that they play without spectators.

The spread of the virus in France has seen the country's government introduce a new set of lockdown rules, which includes a strict night-time curfew. This has resulted in UEFA announcing that PSG's clash with Manchester United will go ahead as planned, but without the presence of any spectators.

PSG and Manchester United are set to lock horns next Wednesday.