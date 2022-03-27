"PSG might be the problem" - Fans say Lionel Messi is 'on vacation in Paris' after stunning display for Argentina

Football fans online reacted to Lionel Messi's outstanding performance for Argentina despite having a rough season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The seven-time Ballon d'Or ran the show in the Albiceleste's 3-0 win over Venezuela in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Messi has struggled to find consistent form for PSG this season. However, he looked like a completely different player whilst playing against Venezuela on Friday. The 34-year-old forward was dropping deep and dictating play from midfield. At one point, Messi played virtually as a midfielder, finding his Argentine teammates with his amazing range of passing. He also showed off his outstanding dribbling skills to skip past challenges and create chances for his teammates.

Lionel Messi also went on to score the third goal in Argentina's 3-0 win over Venezuela. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored an easy goal after he was found unmarked in the box by his PSG teammate Angel Di Maria.

Football fans on Twitter were amazed by the performance put in by Messi in Buenos Aires. Some even stated that Messi is on holiday in Paris, with the 2022 FIFA World Cup being his primary objective. Here are some tweets in that regard:

OGi 🐐 @PSGOgi So the conspiracies were true after all. Messi's just on vacation in Paris and all his focus is on the World Cup in Qatar. Fairs. So the conspiracies were true after all. Messi's just on vacation in Paris and all his focus is on the World Cup in Qatar. Fairs.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, two players that are not going through great times with PSG, were absolute super stars and looked at their best for Argentina. Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, two players that are not going through great times with PSG, were absolute super stars and looked at their best for Argentina.

©️J@Y🌹🇬🇭 @Sparta_Kay_Rich Now, with the solid performance for Argentina last night, can we all agree Messi is not happy at PSG Now, with the solid performance for Argentina last night, can we all agree Messi is not happy at PSG https://t.co/WudarhquTn

ym🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @KieranCFC88 Messi actually looks his normal self tonight… PSG might be the problem Messi actually looks his normal self tonight… PSG might be the problem

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21 So Messi is still the best player in the world but clown pochettino and PSG making him look bad.. So Messi is still the best player in the world but clown pochettino and PSG making him look bad..

Lionel Messi has played a vital role in guiding Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 34-year-old forward has scored seven goals in the qualification campaign, which included a hat-trick against Bolivia back in September. It is also worth mentioning that fellow strike partner Lautaro Martinez has also scored seven goals in the qualifying campaign for the Albiceleste.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup could be the last chance for Lionel Messi to lift international football's biggest honor for his national team. Argentina came agonizingly close to winning the tournament in 2014 but lost to Germany in the final.

Lionel Messi's Argentina form could see him end the season with PSG on a high

Lionel Messi's excellent form in Argentinian colors could propel him to end the season with PSG on a high note. Things have not gone according to plan for Messi since his free transfer from Barcelona last summer.

As things stand, the 34-year-old forward has managed to score seven goals and provide 11 assists in 26 appearances for PSG across all competitions. However, only two of those goals have been scored in Ligue 1.

Messi's recent run of poor form was the reason behind the Parisian fans jeering at him in a home game against FC Bordeaux.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Lionel Scaloni: “Messi is not affected with PSG whistles, he is very good with us.” Lionel Scaloni: “Messi is not affected with PSG whistles, he is very good with us.” https://t.co/AtliTCNX2S

The Argentina skipper has only got to focus on the league as Paris Saint-Germain have already been knocked out of the Champions League and the Coupe de France.

A decent end to the 2021-22 season could see him regain some of the trust from the fans who booed him at the Parc des Princes.

