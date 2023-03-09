PSG named 'shame of Europe' and urged to part ways with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr in the summer

RMC Sports journalist Daniel Riolo went on a stunning rant involving Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. following Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s exit from the UEFA Champions League. The Parisian club lost by an aggregate scoreline of 3-0 against Bayern Munich over two legs in the Round of 16.

After the 2-0 loss in the second leg on March 8, Riolo said (via RMC Sport):

"It's a soulless PSG in which you have to do a huge housecleaning. I've been calling for this housecleaning for quite some time, but now it's going to be so eye-catching that we're all going to have eyes that bleed."

After Foot RMC @AfterRMC Le gros coup de gueule de Le gros coup de gueule de @DanielRiolo après Bayern-PSG : "Quand tu es supporter du PSG et que tu encaisses tout ça... Tu exploses ! On débriefe plus qu'une défaite ce soir, on débriefe un club qui est devenu la HONTE de l'Europe !" #rmclive 💥 Le gros coup de gueule de @DanielRiolo après Bayern-PSG : "Quand tu es supporter du PSG et que tu encaisses tout ça... Tu exploses ! On débriefe plus qu'une défaite ce soir, on débriefe un club qui est devenu la HONTE de l'Europe !" #rmclive https://t.co/AcUEWfVfGa

He further went on a tirade against superstar players like Messi, Neymar, and Verratti, saying:

"In sport we don't care about defeats, defeat is not a problem. There is only one team that will win the Champions League and you lose more often than you win. The problem is how you lose."

He added:

"[...] After a while when you are PSG supporters and you collect a lot of things and, of course, your mind gets fed up after a while because the digital army maintains false hopes on social networks, after a while the PSG supporter explodes because he can't take it anymore and thinks that he is tired of coming to the stadium to see starlets like Messi and Neymar who have never greeted, who don't give a damn** and have played comedy by playing the sacred union in the last matches."

Riolo continued to slam PSG and its players, saying:

"We debrief more than a match, we debrief a club that has become the SHAME of Europe! Messi it is not possible, we cannot continue, Neymar we cannot continue, Verratti we cannot continue. Marquinhos he returned to the field, he had his pants full. It's over, he can't take it anymore. He's freaking out, he can't play football anymore."

Is this the end of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe at PSG?

Lionel Messi is currently in the final months of his contract with the Parisian club. The Argentine ace is yet to agree on a deal regarding his extension.

While he has been in good form this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 16 assists in 30 matches, his future remains uncertain.

PSG Report @PSG_Report | @FabrizioRomano : “I would keep it (Leo Messi’s future) open to other clubs. He wants to continue competitive football which is European top leagues. At the moment, no agreement yet on the length & salary of the contract; for sure the conversations with Jorge Messi will… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨🚨| @FabrizioRomano: “I would keep it (Leo Messi’s future) open to other clubs. He wants to continue competitive football which is European top leagues. At the moment, no agreement yet on the length & salary of the contract; for sure the conversations with Jorge Messi will… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/kZoXkpQJR5

Neymar, on the other hand, has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign as the Brazilian ace is set to undergo surgery on his ankle ligament.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has been linked with a move away from the club with Real Madrid reportedly interested.

All things considered, fans might have already seen the end of the so-called MNM trio.

