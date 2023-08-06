PSG offered Kylian Mbappe to Barcelona to stop him from joining Real Madrid - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly offered star striker Kylian Mbappe to Barcelona to prevent him from joining Real Madrid. Journalist Fernando Polo claimed that PSG initiated the move, fearing that the 24-year-old forward might join Los Blancos on a free next year.

As Mbappe has entered the final 12 months of his contract with PSG, he may be sold this summer. Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal's approach was recently turned down by Mbappe, indicating his preference for Real Madrid.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly the other interested parties in Mbappe, but the Spanish giants are leading the race.

However, Barcelona emerged as an unexpected suitor, attempting to pull off a sensational deal by offering three players in exchange for Mbappe's services. The proposed package reportedly included Ousmane Dembele, winger Raphinha, and promising midfielder Gavi.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | JUST IN: FC Barcelona say that it was PSG who offered Kylian Mbappé to Barça, because they don't want him to join Real Madrid. @ffpolo | JUST IN: FC Barcelona say that it was PSG who offered Kylian Mbappé to Barça, because they don't want him to join Real Madrid. @ffpolo pic.twitter.com/X6q7tFTxEN

Nevertheless, PSG rejected the offer, clarifying that they don't intend to entertain player exchanges. Barca's depleting financial resources do not allow them to make a blockbuster all-cash move for the French superstar.

The highly sought-after Frenchman has been a long-standing target for Real Madrid, who have relentlessly pursued him over the past two years. Despite the interest from other clubs, Mbappe seems determined to secure a move to the Spanish capital.

Mbappe boasts 212 goals and 98 assists in 260 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants.

PSG to decide Kylian Mbappe's future amid Barcelona and Real Madrid interest, Fabrizio Romano reports

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will make a crucial decision on Kylian Mbappe's future early next week.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖| PSG will decide how to proceed with Kylian Mbappé - training and including him in matchday squads - early next week, probably on Monday. @FabrizioRomano 🎖| PSG will decide how to proceed with Kylian Mbappé - training and including him in matchday squads - early next week, probably on Monday. @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/HjBF2KLlrA

The French club will evaluate whether to include the star forward in training and matchday squads amidst persistent links with Real Madrid.

Romano previously claimed that Mbappe has unequivocally expressed his desire not to extend his contract with PSG, with his heart set on a move to Madrid.

Meanwhile, Madrid have not made any official offers for the French superstar, and talks are reportedly happening only through back channels.