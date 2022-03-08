PSG officially rule out two players for second leg against Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) go into the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Real Madrid carrying a 1-0 lead from the first leg. Ahead of the crucial encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, the French giants released an official statement confirming both Sergio Ramos and Ander Herrera's absence for the match.

Ramos and Herrera's absence won't be a huge loss for PSG, however, as both players also didn't feature in the first leg at the Parc des Princes stadium. Herrera was part of the squad but wasn't introduced into the game by Mauricio Pochettino. Sergio Ramos, on the other hand, wasn't even part of the squad after suffering an injury just days before the first leg.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra | Rival watch: Sergio Ramos and Ander Herrera are officially out for the match against Real Madrid. | Rival watch: Sergio Ramos and Ander Herrera are officially out for the match against Real Madrid. @PSG_inside 🚨| Rival watch: Sergio Ramos and Ander Herrera are officially out for the match against Real Madrid. @PSG_inside

Ramos still hasn't recovered from the injury and has now been ruled out of PSG's most crucial game of the season. Both players will travel with the squad to support their team at the Santiago Bernabeu. Pochettino confirmed the development to Spanish-based press agency EFE.

“Sergio asked to make the trip. He wanted to do it. He is a player who has spent almost his entire career at Real Madrid, who has won a lot there. As with any unavailable player, the important thing is to be all together, to be in solidarity for such a decisive moment,” the Argentine tactician said.

It will be an emotional return for Ramos as he spent more than 17 years at the Spanish capital. Ramos left Real Madrid last summer to join PSG on a two-year deal. It has been a nightmare of a season for the 35-year-old as he has struggled with a series of injuries.

PSG in huge trouble as Kylian Mbappe could be ruled out of the second leg tie against Real Madrid

There is an air of uncertainty around Kylian Mbappe's availability for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg tie against Real Madrid. In a recent official statement from PSG, the club revealed that Mbappe received a knock on his right foot in training and is undergoing treatment.

The statement also revealed that another update will be made in 24 hours.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 📸| Gueye stood on Mbappe’s foot leading to the supposed injury. 📸| Gueye stood on Mbappe’s foot leading to the supposed injury. https://t.co/d4r5tS4bej

It would be a huge blow for Pochettino if Mbappe doesn't make the trip to the Bernabeu. The 23-year-old was quite influential in the first leg, and scored the winner in the dying minutes of the game.

