PSG open to letting Kylian Mbappe go out on loan before permanent transfer in 2024: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly willing to let go of Kylian Mbappe on a loan deal this summer. Football reporter at BBC Sport, Simon Stone, believes that the Parisian outfit are looking to secure a loan fee before the France international moves on for nothing in the summer of 2024.

Mbappe's contract with PSG expires next summer, and the player has stated he does not wish to extend his current agreement (via Fabrizio Romano).

Romano broke the news concerning a record-breaking bid from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal for the 24-year-old forward. The sum quoted by the transfer expert stands at €300 million.

Further, James Benge revealed that Al-Hilal are willing to offer the 2018 World Cup winner over €700 million in salary. After spending a solitary season in Saudi Arabia, Mbappe is expected to move to Real Madrid.

The former AS Monaco forward has been heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos this summer. Real Madrid are looking for a striker to replace Karim Benzema, who departed for Al-Ittihad earlier this year.

At the moment, the club have secured the services of Joselu on a season-long loan from Espanyol.

Should Mbappe leave Paris this summer, he will finish with 212 goals and 98 assists from 260 appearances across all competitions. The record goal scorer for PSG will finish with five Ligue 1 titles, among other honors.

Tottenham Hotspur interested in PSG's Mbappe- reports

Sky Sports revealed on Monday, July 24, that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG. Spurs interest in the player seems reasonable given the fact they could lose their star man Harry Kane this summer.

The England international has been linked with a move to German giants Bayern Munich. However, according to Football 365, the striker's preferred destination is Tottenham's Premier League rivals, Manchester United.

Should Spurs lose Kane this summer, they will need to find an apt replacement. So far, the 29-year-old has scored 280 goals from 435 appearances across all competitions.

However, a deal for Kylian Mbappe will not be easy. The Parisian outfit now has an offer of €300 million from Al-Hilal on their table (via Fabrizio Romano). Spurs will have to battle it out with Chelsea, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Barcelona, who are all reportedly interested in the forward (via Sky Sports).