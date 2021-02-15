PSG outline strategy to sign Lionel Messi in the summer - Reports

According to Cuatro, Paris Saint-Germain have come up with an interesting strategy to lure Lionel Messi to the Parc des Princes should he quit Barcelona in the summer.

After Messi expressed his desire to leave the Camp Nou at the end of his contract in the summer, Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League outfit Manchester City have been heavily linked with the Argentine.

Both clubs possess the financial strength to sign the 33-year-old and they are prepared to battle for his signature. However, L’Equipe believes Paris Saint-Germain could be the likely destination for Messi for several reasons, including a sensational reunion with former teammate and Brazilian ace Neymar.

The French news outlet also claims that PSG have already contacted Lionel Messi. With the Argentine's contract expiring in June and Kylian Mbappe’s potential move to Real Madrid, Messi could be tempted to move to the French capital.

Paris Saint-Germain looking to beat Manchester City to Lionel Messi’s signature

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alavés - La Liga Santander

PSG and Manchester City look set to go toe-to-toe in the summer for Lionel Messi's services. While the Citizens have taken a more covert approach towards getting the Argentine superstar, PSG have made their interest public.

Club stars like Neymar, Angel di Maria and even sporting director Leonardo have all revealed their desire for PSG to snap up Lionel Messi. Their approach has been branded as disrespectful by Barca boss Ronald Koeman after a photoshopped image of Lionel Messi in a PSG shirt appeared on the front page of a French magazine.

Lionel Messi on the cover of France Football in a PSG kit. pic.twitter.com/A1J6HERxIa — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 8, 2021

Reports also claim PSG could part ways with French ace Kylian Mbappe to accommodate the Barcelona legend. Mbappe has one year left on his contract with the club. With the 23-year-old considered a serious target for Real Madrid, his departure would ease PSG's wage bill.

Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain will meet on Tuesday in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. Considering the Lionel Messi transfer saga, the game promises to be a memorable encounter.