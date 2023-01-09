PSG owners QSI hold talks with Premier League club as they look to acquire minority stake: Reports

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Qatar Sports Investment (QSI), owners of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), are looking to expand their business. They plan to invest in multiple clubs in 2023, including teams from the Premier League.

CBS Sports reported that PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi had a meeting with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy earlier this week. The north London-based side, however, refuted those claims.

Apart from Spurs, QSI are also interested in investing in clubs from South America. They already own 23% share of Portuguese side SC Braga.

QSI are understood to be holding exploratory talks with clubs at the moment and nothing concrete on the matter has been decided yet.

While Liverpool owners FSG have declared that the club is up for sale, QSI haven't approached the Merseyside team. Their goal is to make minority investments in various teams across the globe.

PSG are set to have Lionel Messi back in the team

Argentine FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi is set to return to action for PSG for the first time since the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Messi had a dazzling run in Qatar. He was the main force behind La Albiceleste's extraordinary success.

The former Barcelona phenom scored seven goals and provided three assists for his country. He also won the Golden Ball award for his achievements.

Messi returned to his club earlier this month. He sat out as the Parisians defeated Chateauroux in their latest game in the French cup. The Argentine, however, might be in the queue to take the field against Angers on 12 January.

Messi was in supreme form for the Ligue 1 giants before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 games during the first half of the season.

Along with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Messi has formed a fearsome attacking trio for the Parisians.

Success in the UEFA Champions League has eluded the French club for the longest time. However, with Messi's presence and with the other two superstars at the peak of their powers, Christophe Galtier's side might prove to be the team to beat in the Champions League knockout stages.

They are set to take on Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 stages of the tournament.

