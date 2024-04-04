“PSG play in a very weak league” - Ex-Barcelona forward highlights why PSG ‘suffer’ in Champions League ahead of quarter-final tie

Former Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic has taken shots at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal clash with the Catalan giants. The former footballer, who retired in 2023, believes that the French side cannot cope with the competition in the European tournament because they don't face tough opponents in their domestic league.

Speaking to Cadena SER this week, Bojan claimed that other Ligue1 sides were not good enough to challenge the side from Paris and said:

"PSG play in a very weak league and when they reach the Champions League they suffer. On Sunday night, I was surprised to see, after a player was sent off, Olympique de Marseille playing so high and giving Parisians, whose lethal weapon is the counter-attack with Mbappé, Dembélé, [and] Kolo Muani, a significant advantage. In the Champions League, that won't happen."

When the two sides last met in the 2020/21 season, PSG knocked Barcelona out of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The Ligue1 side won 5-2 on aggregate after winning 4-1 at Camp Nou.

Xavi admits PSG are favorites against Barcelona

Xavi spoke to the media last week and admitted that Barcelona were the underdogs against PSG. He believes that the Ligue 1 side are among the strongest teams because of their spending power.

"Perhaps the favorite role would lean more towards PSG. Beyond the history of both teams, considering we have more Champions League titles than them, the economic situation is not the same when you look at what they have spent this season compared to us," Xavi said (via GOAL).

He added:

"It's a very tough opponent, one of the most difficult ones we could have faced. I know Luis Enrique; he's a brilliant coach, and his teams are very well prepared. They are one of the worst opponents we could have drawn, but we have enthusiasm and hope to have a great quarter-final. It's two games, and the home leg is a positive point for us."

PSG host Barcelona in the first leg of the last-eight tie on April 10. The return leg will be played on April 16 at the Olímpic Lluís Companys stadium in Barcelona.

