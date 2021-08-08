"PSG is a possibility but a lot of teams have called me" - Lionel Messi drops hint on next club

Lionel Messi bid farewell to Barcelona in an emotional press conference at the Camp Nou, as he prepares to leave after spending nearly two decades at the club. A teary-eyed Messi revealed that he did everything to stay, but it just wasn't possible as La Liga didn't allow the club to register him officially.

When asked by one of the reporters about rumors linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi dropped a subtle hint about his future but refused to give too much away.

Leo Messi: “The news about Barça and Laporta asking me for a 30% salary reduction on Thursday is absolutely fake. It’s a lie. I offered to reduce my contract by 50%, and then they didn't ask me for anything else”. 🔵🔴 #FCB #Messi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2021

"Paris Saint-Germain is one possibility, but nothing is confirmed. A lot of clubs called me after the official announcement and they are all interested, but nothing is decided and we are talking about a lot of things."

Manchester City and Chelsea have also been mentioned as potential destinations for Lionel Messi, but the Parisian giants are frontrunners as things stand and are expected to accelerate talks in the coming days.

"I wanted to stay at Barcelona, but it wasn't possible," says Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi of Barcelona Press Conference

In a wide-ranging press conference, Lionel Messi was quizzed by the media about his current situation. When asked about the events that transpired in the past few days, the Argentine revealed that he wanted to stay, but it wasn't possible despite his best efforts.

"That is what Laporta said [that I was going to stay] and I don't know what happened. They couldn't do it because of La Liga. Lots of things were said about me, but I wanted to stay this year and I did everything I could. Last year I didn't want to stay and I said it, this year I wanted to but I couldn't."

The 34-year-old also said that Barcelona are bigger than any player and life would go on without him, echoing claims made by club president Joan Laporta earlier this week.

"Players come and go, but Barcelona, as a club, are bigger than anyone else. People will get used to it - at first it will be weird, but it will eventually be easy for them."

Messi to PSG is done! Medical tonight or tomorrow morning in Paris. Then he will sign his contract. This is incredible. @ESPNFC — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) August 8, 2021

This was not meant to happen, but Lionel Messi and Barcelona have officially parted ways. The Argentine's future has been the talk of the town and PSG have already made their move for him, but is there another twist in the tale? Never say never, in football.

Also Read: Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi bids emotional farewell to Barcelona

Edited by Vishal Subramanian