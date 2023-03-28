PSG prepared to offer €54 million as signing bonus to convince ex-Barcelona man to join them: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking into the possibility of bringing back teenage star Xavi Simons. The Dutchman, who currently plays for PSV Eindhoven, has been in sensational form this season and has attracted interest from all across Europe, including his previous employers.

Simons joined the Ligue 1 side in the summer of 2019 after being unable to reach an agreement with Barcelona. He came through the Camp Nou academy, establishing himself as one of the hot prospects before moving to the French capital.

Having failed to cement himself as a regular starter for PSG, Simons moved to PSV at the start of the season 22/23 season. Les Parisiens, however, managed to insert a buy-back clause worth around €12 million and are now interested in triggering that clause.

According to ESPN Nederland, PSG are also willing to offer €54 million as a signing bonus to convince Simons to return to the Parc des Princes. His agent, Rafaela Pimenta is also set to receive a similar amount should the move happen.

However, German outlet Sport Bild report that Simons is not interested in a reunion. The 19-year-old has established himself as one of the key starters under manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. The report also adds that Simons is more inclined towards joining other big European clubs in the next transfer window.

Simons has bagged 16 goals and eight assists in 38 appearances for the Dutch side this season.

Barcelona considering strategy to bring back PSG's Messi

Barcelona are considering various possibilities to sign Messi.

Barcelona have identified a method to bring Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou, with his contract with Paris Saint-Germain set to expire this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana are looking to propose minimal wages to the superstar in order to stay within La Liga's financial rules. Earlier this month, La Liga president Javier Tebas said that the club will have to reduce their wage bill by around €200 million to stay within the rules.

In a press conference organized by Barcelona, Tebas urged the team against manipulating the financial rules in an effort to bring Messi back and suggested an alternative, saying:

“Messi will not be able to be at both Barcelona and PSG at the same time,” Tebas said. “Moreover, PSG has less income than Barcelona. The only one who can bring Messi back is Barcelona. But we are not going to change the rules to bring Messi back. Being at the end of his career and with a considerable reduction in his salary, it could be possible that he is a Barcelona player. But the club should let players go; they should do several things.”

