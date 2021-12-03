PSG prepared to offload seven players in the January transfer window: Reports

PSG’s Argentine forward, Mauro Icardi has been offered to Tottenham or Newcastle United as the French giants look to ax seven stars in the January window. The Parisian giants are reportedly prepared to sever ties with no fewer than seven stars in the upcoming transfer window.

Sergio Rico, Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, Layvin Kurzawa, Leandro Paredes, Rafinha and Mauro Icardi have all been labeled as surplus to requirements.

Meanwhile, Spurs are hoping Antonio Conte can guide them back into the Champions League places after a poor season so far. Harry Kane has suffered a dip in form this season, struggling in front of goal.

If the north Londoners hope to qualify for the Champions League, additional goals will be needed. Newcastle, on the other hand, are hoping to spend their way out of trouble, intent to avoid becoming the world’s richest club in second-tier football.

Mauro Icardi has barely featured for PSG this season, with the 28-year-old unable to find a slot in the starting lineup. The former Inter Milan man has had the unenviable task of beating out one of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe or Neymar for a starting spot in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad. It is fair to say, the Argentine has not found it easy to beat out any of the stars.

Icardi’s days in Paris seem to be coming to an end, with the PSG man intending to leave. The Argentine believes it is time he takes up a more ‘major role’ elsewhere and does not see himself as part of PSG’s plans.

PSG have been on a winning run for much of this season although their attacking trio seem unable to fully connect on the field. The French giants currently sit atop Ligue 1 and are already through to the next round of the Champions League with a game to spare.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino will welcome bids for the Argentine from either English side, with PSG hoping to thin down a bloated squad this January.

Completely deserved: PSG manager Pochettino comments on Messi's Ballon d'Or

Ballon D'Or : Ceremony At Theatre Du Chatelet In Paris

Lionel Messi recently picked up his seventh crown at the most prestigious football awards and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino was quick to congratulate the star. Expressing his pleasure, Pochettino agreed with the Ballon d'Or voters, stating that the Argentine magician deserved the award. He said:

"I think it is completely deserved, I can understand that in other countries there may be criticism but I think it's well deserved. Now it's up to him to enjoy with his family and the people he loves to enjoy this trophy and why not already start the construction on the first day towards an eighth."

Lionel Messi has not been at his best since joining PSG during the transfer window. The former Barcelona star has managed just one goal in Ligue 1, with most of his goalscoring taking place in the Champions League. If Messi continues in this manner, an eighth Ballon d'Or might be out of the question.

