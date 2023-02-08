PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi feels Premier League superstar will combine well with Mbappe and Neymar if Lionel Messi leaves: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has identified Mohamed Salah as Lionel Messi's replacement to partner Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, according to El Nacional.

Messi is currently in the final months of his contract with the Parisian club and is yet to reach an agreement with the French side about a new deal. While a return to Barcelona seems unlikely, Messi reportedly has lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia and the MLS.

Hence, the attacker's future is uncertain and he could be on his way out of the club in June.

According to reports, PSG are keeping tabs on Salah as a potential replacement for the Argentine. Liverpool have had a dismal season so far as the Reds are currently languishing in the tenth spot in the Premier League table.

The Egyptian, however, has continued his sublime form. He has scored 17 goals and has provided seven assists in 31 games across competitions.

Salah has been prolific for the Reds since joining the club in 2017. In 285 games, he has scored 173 goals and has provided 70 assists.

The 30-year-old could contemplate leaving Liverpool if Jurgen Klopp's side fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. He could be a fitting replacement for Lionel Messi and would form a balanced front three alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi praised for his performance without Mbappe and Neymar

Lionel Messi guided PSG to victory in their Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse in the absence of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The Argentine scored a peach of a goal from outside the box to seal the win for Christophe Galtier's team.

Former PSG midfielder Eric Rabesandratana praised the Argentine for his performance against Toulouse. He told Le Parisien:

“He actually took matters into his own hands, Usually, since he’s a pretty nice guy, I think he leaves room for the other two, almost out of politeness. Anyway, I see it that way. And there, [on Saturday] he obviously had more influence; he touched more balls, moved a lot more, tried a lot more things. It’s paradoxical, but it’s good to see him like that too. It reassures.”

