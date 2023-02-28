PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi under investigation over 'alleged kidnap and torture' in Qatar: Reports 

According to L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is under investigation for 'alleged kidnap and torture' in Qatar. Al-Khelaifi is accused of doing so to Tayeb Benabderrahmane, a French-Algerian lobbyist.

Bennabderrahmane has claimed he was kidnapped and then tortured for six months from January 2020. The 42-year-old reportedly had access to sensitive documents. He was also allegedly out on house arrest.

Benabderrahmane's lawyers have issued a statement on the matter, telling ASP (via GOAL):

"We are very happy that the real file of this story is finally investigated by the French justice."

Benabderrahmane allegedly had access to sensitive documents regarding Qatar's bid for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He reportedly also had information about the TV deal struck with beIN media for broadcasting of the 2026 and 2030 FIFA World Cups.

Al-Khelaifi was previously accused of striking a deal with FIFA's former GS, Jerome Valcke. The PSG president, however, has denied Benabderrahmane's claims as he reacted to the allegations, saying (via The Sun):

“You are talking about professional criminals. They’ve changed their lawyers more times than they’ve changed their stories and their lies."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently showcased his support for Christophe Galtier

While PSG recently suffered a torrid run of form, losing three games in a row, they have bounced back well and are currently boasting a two-match winning streak. The Parisians' latest win came in the Le Classique against Olympique de Marseille.

Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace and Lionel Messi scored another to hand the Parisians the win. Al-Khelaifi showed his support for Christophe Galtier after the match, saying (via GOAL):

"I always trust my coach because I know what he can give. It was complicated after the World Cup for everyone. And especially for us because we had a lot of players involved in this competition. But that's no excuse. Now we have found our position."

The Parisians exacted revenge on Marseille with the win as they were ousted from the Coup de France last month by Igor Tudor's team.

