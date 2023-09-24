PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi picks his 2023 Ballon d’Or winner; Lionel Messi snubbed

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has picked his side's star striker Kylian Mbappe for the 2023 Ballon d'Or award. Interestingly, Lionel Messi - another strong contender for the award - found no mention.

Mbappe, Messi and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, especially the latter two, are widely considered as the two biggest contenders for the prestigious accolade.

While Lionel Messi had a modest season at PSG, he sizzled for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 36-year-old led from the front with seven goals and three assists in seven games - scoring in each knockout game - as La Albiceleste ended their 36-year World Cup drought.

Haaland, meanwhile, starred with a staggering 52 goals across competitions last season as City became only the second English side to win the continental treble. He top scored in the Premier League with 36 strikes (a record in a 38-game EPL season) and 12 in the Champions League.

Mbbape also fared well for club and country - bagging 41 goals across competitions for PSG. He also scored eight goals for France at the World Cup - including three in the final - as Les Bleus' title defence ended with a shootout defeat to Argentina in the final.

Nevertheless, Al-Khelaifi (as per RMCsport) says that Mbappe deserves the accolade, saying:

"We have the best player in the world, and I think he deserves the Ballon d'Or."

The 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony takes place in Paris on October 30.

How has Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Kylian Mbappe of PSG fared this season?

Kylian Mbappe

Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have had a great start to their 2023-24 campaign. While Messi joined MLS side Inter Miami on a free transfer this summer, Mbappe stayed on with the Parisians.

Lionel Messi has hit the ground running at Miami, bagging 11 goals and five assists in 12 games across competitions. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner registered 10 goals and an assist in the Herons' victorious Leagues Cup campaign.

He also helped them reach the US Open Cup final with a pair of assists, while his goal and two assists in four MLS games have taken Tata Martino's side off the foot of the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has scored eight goals in five games across competitions this season, netting in every outing. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has bagged braces against Lens, Lyon and Nice - all in Ligue 1 - and another strike against Toulouse in the league.

The all-time club top scorer also scored in the 2-0 home win over Borussia Dortmund in PSG's UEFA Champions League opener in midweek.