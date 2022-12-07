PSG president rules out Cristiano Ronaldo signing due to existing front 3 of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi has talked about the prospect of signing Cristiano Ronaldo, admitting that Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar make the transfer impractical.

Following the release of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, in which he slammed Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has seen his club contract terminated by mutual consent. Spanish outlet Marca recently linked him with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, claiming that the superstar will join them in January after agreeing to a 2.5-year deal. The report claimed that Ronaldo would make a staggering $200 million per season in Saudi Arabia.

B/R Football @brfootball Free agent Cristiano Ronaldo will sign a 2.5-year contract with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in a deal potentially worth $200M per season, reports @marca Free agent Cristiano Ronaldo will sign a 2.5-year contract with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in a deal potentially worth $200M per season, reports @marca 💰 https://t.co/GHJeOKdtqf

The superstar himself has since refuted the claims but has refrained from disclosing his next destination to show respect to the Portugal camp. It is likely that Ronaldo is still interested in competing in the Champions League and would join a suitable team when the transfer window opens in January.

Al Nassr proposal, on the table — but no green light from Ronaldo as of now. Cristiano Ronaldo on links of Al Nassr deal done: “No, that’s not true — not true”, he said after the game.Al Nassr proposal, on the table — but no green light from Ronaldo as of now. Cristiano Ronaldo on links of Al Nassr deal done: “No, that’s not true — not true”, he said after the game. 🚨🇵🇹🇸🇦 #Qatar2022Al Nassr proposal, on the table — but no green light from Ronaldo as of now. https://t.co/y2duCzmZtA

PSG have been linked with a move for the superstar, but Al-Khelaifi has hinted that there is no room for the 37-year-old in the French capital. As relayed by GOAL, Al-Khelaifi revealed how the front three of Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar made Ronaldo’s transfer difficult.

“The three players that we have [Lionel] Messi, Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe, it’s very difficult, but I wish him all the best. He’s fantastic and he’s still an amazing player.”

Before seeing his Manchester United contract terminated, Ronaldo played 16 games for the Red Devils in the 2022-23 season, scoring thrice across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a league below PSG trio Messi, Mbappe, Neymar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

PSG frontmen Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi have fired on all cylinders at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mbappe has led the pack, scoring a staggering five goals and claiming two assists for France in four matches. He is currently the leading scorer in Qatar.

Messi, too, has looked sharp as ever for Argentina, scoring thrice and providing an assist in four games. PSG superstar Neymar missed two of Brazil’s four games due to an ankle injury but still has a goal and an assist to his name.

Portugal, on the other hand, seem to play better without Cristiano Ronaldo. With Ronaldo kept on the bench in the last-16 clash against Switzerland, Portugal cruised to a 6-1 win. Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos ran the show, scoring thrice and claiming an assist.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Goncalo Ramos is the youngest man to score a hat trick in a FIFA World Cup knock-out match after Pele Goncalo Ramos is the youngest man to score a hat trick in a FIFA World Cup knock-out match after Pele 👶👏 https://t.co/WxDQgDYtvM

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has thus far only a goal (penalty) to his name. It will be interesting to see if he can add to his tally when the Navigators take on Morocco in the quarter-finals on 10 December.

