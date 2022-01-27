PSG provide massive Neymar fitness update

PSG have provided a promising fitness update on their star man Neymar ahead of their French Cup game against OGC Nice. The Brazilian sustained an ankle injury towards the end of November and has been out of action ever since.

However, he could soon be on his way back into the squad, the club hinted in their latest medical report. It stated that Neymar is training individually while continuing his recovery at their Ooredoo facility.

He's started the reconditioning phase and might as well return to the PSG squad next week. The 28-year-old has missed eight matches since succumbing to an ankle ligament injury, including seven in Ligue 1.

Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip OFFICIAL: Juan Bernat & Alexandre Letellier are back in PSG training. Neymar returned to running today. Gianluigi Donnarumma continues gym work & Georginio Wijnaldum is expected back in squad training next week. OFFICIAL: Juan Bernat & Alexandre Letellier are back in PSG training. Neymar returned to running today. Gianluigi Donnarumma continues gym work & Georginio Wijnaldum is expected back in squad training next week.

But his return couldn't have come at a better time, with the Parisians struggling for form and an all-important Champions League clash with Real Madrid on the horizon too.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was "hopeful" of having the winger for the home leg on February 15 and might opt against risking the player for a seemingly negotiable cup game on Monday.

Despite struggling to hit his best form this season, Neymar has three goals and three assists in 10 top-flight appearances. He's yet to open his account in this season's Champions League, though, having failed to register a single goal or assist in four group matches.

Wijnaldum also close to returning for PSG

PSG have dealt with a number of high-profile casualties in recent times, with Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria succumbing to COVID-19, and Kylian Mbappe and Giorginio Wijnaldum suffering injuries.

While the Argentine duo, as well as Mbappe, have fully recovered and returned to training, Wijnaldum is yet to achieve full fitness. The Dutchman sprained his ankle a few days ago and subsequent medical reports revealed he had also sustained ligament damage.

But now, having started training on the pitch, the former Liverpool midfielder could be set for a return to the matchday squad next week.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition PSG have confirmed Gini Wijnaldum will miss 3 weeks due to injury.



In his 5 seasons with us, he missed 8 games through injury, with no injury keeping him out for more than 2 games.



He's already had 2 injuries at PSG in 3 months. PSG have confirmed Gini Wijnaldum will miss 3 weeks due to injury.In his 5 seasons with us, he missed 8 games through injury, with no injury keeping him out for more than 2 games.He's already had 2 injuries at PSG in 3 months.

Juan Bernat, who had COVID, and Alexandre Letellier, who injured his ankle last month, have also resumed training with the squad.

Also Read Article Continues below

The only issue right now is goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is still recuperating from a knock to his right calf. Although the medical report said he's working in the gym, the Italian custodian is yet to resume training, meaning he could be out for some more time.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava