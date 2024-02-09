PSG provide medical update on Kylian Mbappe after horror tackle in Brest win

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is fit to take on Brest in a Ligue 1 game at the weekend after a 'horror tackle' in the midweek win over Brest on Thursday (February 8).

The 25-year-old opened the scoring in the Coupe de France Round of 16 tie at home in the 34th minute before Danilo Pereira doubled the Parisians' advantage three minutes later.

Steve Mouine reduced arrears in the 65th minute. But four minutes later, Brest defender Lillian Brassier received a second yellow card and got sent off, catching Mbappe's ankle. Fortunately, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner completed the game but appeared to be in discomfort after full-time.

Following tests, the Parisians have announced that Mbappe is fit enough to take on Lille in Ligue 1 on Saturday (February 10). The update also means that the Frenchman should feature in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes four days later.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if the Parisians opt to manage Mbappe's minutes ahead of Sociedad's visit, given that they are eight points clear at the top with 14 games left.

How has Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this season?

Kylian Mbappe

Despite being in the final five months of his contract, Kylian Mbappe has produced another impressive season for PSG.

In 29 games across competitions, the 25-year-old has bagged an impressive 30 goals and seven assists. That includes a league-leading 20 goals and four assists in 19 games in Ligue 1, where Luis Enrique's side are eight clear of second-placed Nice (39) after 20 rounds of games.

Kylian Mbappe, though, is yet to catch fire in the UEFA Champions League, scoring just thrice in six games as PSG finished behind Borussia Dortmund in the group stage.

The Frenchman, though, has sizzled in the Coupe de France, amassing six goals and three assists in three games to take the Parisians through to the quarterfinals. Mbappe also scored once in the Trophee des Champions.