PSG ready to axe 3 former Real Madrid players from squad - Reports

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly considering cutting ties with former Real Madrid players Sergio Ramos, Keylor Navas, and Angel Di Maria this summer.

Former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos moved to the Parc des Princes before the start of the season, joining as a free agent. Three-time Champions League-winning keeper Keylor Navas joined PSG in 2019 for a €15million fee. Angel Di Maria, on the other hand, left Los Blancos for Manchester United in 2014 but landed in Paris only a season later.

PSGhub @PSGhub PSG has the desire to regenerate the squad, it appears less and less likely that the club will extend Di Maria, he is not happy about the lack of clarity surrounding his contractual situation. At the same time, Paris is very keen on Paqueta. PSG has the desire to regenerate the squad, it appears less and less likely that the club will extend Di Maria, he is not happy about the lack of clarity surrounding his contractual situation. At the same time, Paris is very keen on Paqueta. @lequipe 🔴 PSG has the desire to regenerate the squad, it appears less and less likely that the club will extend Di Maria, he is not happy about the lack of clarity surrounding his contractual situation. At the same time, Paris is very keen on Paqueta. @lequipe 🇦🇷🇧🇷

All three players are nearing the end of their careers and L’Equipe (via Get French Football News) has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain have started planning for life without them.

As per the report, PSG will not offer Di Maria a contract extension, allowing him to leave for free at the end of the season. The Parisiens have reportedly identified Lucas Paqueta and Ousmane Dembele as the Argentine winger’s potential successors.

Keylor Navas, on the other hand, still has a couple of years left on his contract. However, given Gianluigi Donnarumma’s form this season, the Costa Rican has also been deemed surplus at the Parc.

Finally, there is four-time Champions League winner Sergio Ramos, who has had a tough time keeping himself fit this season. The former Real Madrid no. 4 has featured in four games for PSG this season, registering only a single goal.

Paris Saint-Germain are unlikely to extend his stay in the French capital and are considering letting him leave this summer. The Spaniard’s current contract with Paris Saint-Germain runs until June 2023.

PSG’s Sergio Ramos wishes to travel to Madrid despite being ruled out of Champions League clash against Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Sergio Ramos has asked to travel with the team to Madrid. The player has already been ruled out of the second leg of Paris’ Champions League last-16 clash with Real Madrid due to a calf injury. The Ligue 1 giants are currently leading the tie, 1-0, following their convincing win at home in February.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Mauricio Pochettino: "Ramos asked to travel with the team, his desire is to attend the match there (Bernabeu)." 🎙| Mauricio Pochettino: "Ramos asked to travel with the team, his desire is to attend the match there (Bernabeu)."

Given his history with the club, his eagerness to visit the Santiago Bernabeu hardly comes as a surprise. The Spaniard is a Madrid icon and has helped them to five La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues amongst other honors.

Edited by Diptanil Roy