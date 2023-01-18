PSG ready to invest €500m to own new stadium as they struggle to buy Parc des Princes: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to invest €500 million to own a new stadium after being told that they can't buy the Parc des Princes. They are reportedly considering the Stade de France, Saint-Cloud racecourse, and Poissy as alternatives.

The club's owners, Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), have spent €85 million so far to renovate the Parc des Princes' facilities. However, Paris' mayor, Anne Hidalgo, recently announced that the arena is listed as a property for the city of Paris. She added that QSI can't own it at any cost.

The ground has been the Parisian club's home since 1974 and Hidalgo's words came as a surprise to them. Here's what the mayor of Paris said (via ESPN):

"We have a very clear position. The Parc des Princes is not for sale, and it will not be sold. This is a firm and definitive position. It is an exceptional heritage for Parisians."

PSG have since released a statement on the matter. Despite the reluctance to sell, Hidalgo is keen to work with the club to further renovate the stadium. The Ligue 1 side, however, are not interested in doing so. They will instead turn their attention towards alternatives and reportedly have a €500 million budget for finding a new home.

A spokesperson for the club said:

"It is surprising and disappointing to hear that the mayor of Paris is taking a position which, effectively, will force PSG, our fans and communities away from the Parc des Princes; while also -- quite remarkably -- adding tens of millions of Euros to the taxpayer burden to maintain the structure of the building, which is now 50 years old and in need of renovation."

PSGhub @PSGhub PSG are ready to invest €500M in a stadium to be the sole owner. Negotiations with the city of Paris for the Parc are difficult.



Other options are Saint-Cloud racecourse or Poissy, which are different options in Paris area.

🏟️ PSG are ready to invest €500M in a stadium to be the sole owner. Negotiations with the city of Paris for the Parc are difficult.Other options are Saint-Cloud racecourse or Poissy, which are different options in Paris area. @RMCsport 🏟️ 💰 PSG are ready to invest €500M in a stadium to be the sole owner. Negotiations with the city of Paris for the Parc are difficult. Other options are Saint-Cloud racecourse or Poissy, which are different options in Paris area. @RMCsport 🏟️🇫🇷

The club further added:

"It is regrettable that the Mayor is now suddenly foreclosing -- definitively -- the sale discussions we've been having for a long time, with the club now sadly forced to advance alternative options for our home, which is not the outcome the club or our fans were hoping for."

PSG are considering the Stade de France as an option

Paris 2024 World Press Briefing

With a capacity of nearly 81,000 people, the Stade de France is one of the largest arenas in the city of Paris. PSG have set their sights on the prestigious stadium as their future home (according to GOAL).

The stadium is currently the official home of the French national team. Located in Saint-Denis, north Paris, the stadium is owned by the government and is up for sale.

The French club have a budget of €500 million that they want to use to renovate and further extend the stadium with a bigger future for the club in mind.

PSG Report @PSG_Report PSG are strongly looking at other options which includes taking over the 81,000 capacity Stade de France. The stadium is government-owned and is up for sale. 🏟️ [@JBurtTelegraph] PSG are strongly looking at other options which includes taking over the 81,000 capacity Stade de France. The stadium is government-owned and is up for sale. 🏟️ 🚨🚨PSG are strongly looking at other options which includes taking over the 81,000 capacity Stade de France. The stadium is government-owned and is up for sale. 🏟️🔎 [@JBurtTelegraph] https://t.co/onEaVS5SZn

Poll : 0 votes