PSG ready to sell Kylian Mbappe to fund move for €180 million rated Real Madrid target - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are willing to sell star attacker Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid. According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Les Parisiens are hoping that they can receive a massive fee from Los Blancos to pursue Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

Mbappe has been a target for the La Liga giants since 2017 when he flourished at AS Monaco. However, Florentino Perez has had a tough time convincing the 24-year-old to leave the French capital.

In recent times, though, the situation has changed. L'Equipe reported that Mbappe, who signed a two-year deal with PSG last summer, has informed the club that he will not trigger an option to extend it by a further year. This means that the superstar could become a free agent in the summer of 2024.

To avoid losing him on a free, the Ligue 1 champions are now willing to ship him off with just one year left on his deal. He is expected to cost close to €200 million for Real Madrid, who are keen on adding a striker after losing Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad. They have signed Joselu on loan from Espanyol but the veteran is expected to play a backup role.

If Mbappe departs, Les Parisiens are considering a move for Napoli's Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker has blossomed into one of Europe's finest talents, bagging 26 goals as Serie A's top scorer last season. He led the Naples side to their first Scudetto since the 1989-90 season.

French outlet Le10sport report that a move for Osimhen could cost in the range of €180 million. The 24-year-old could become a fine replacement if Mbappe does decide to leave the Parc des Princes.

No agreement between PSG and Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe: Reports

A report in Spain has disputed claims that Mbappe is set to join Real Madrid.

Reports in Spain have quashed claims that PSG and Real Madrid have reached an agreement over a transfer for Real Madrid. According to COPE, Los Blancos have no intention to pay a massive fee for the Frenchman and are content with waiting for the situation to develop.

This comes after a report from PSG Community that claimed that the 24-year-old is set to join the Bernabeu on a deal worth €200 million + €50 million in add-ons. A fee of €250 million would shatter the world-record transfer fee.

Mbappe's future remains uncertain after he expressed his desire to not trigger an extension in his contract. With the player set to become a free agent in 2024, the club have reportedly presented him with an ultimatum to either sign a new deal or be sold this window.

Poll : 0 votes