PSG rejected chance to sign 3 Barcelona superstars as part of Kylian Mbappe swap deal: Reports

Reports claim that Barcelona attempted a swap deal for Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Kylian Mbappe. Three names from the Catalan club were offered to secure the services of the player.

Raphinha, Gavi, and Ousmane Dembele are the names suggested in Foot Mercato's report that was published on Monday, July 31. Journalist Santi Aouna claims that the offer was rejected by PSG, given that the club wasn't interested in two of the players mentioned (Gavi and Raphinha).

The Parisian outfit is heavily linked with a move for Dembele and remains keen on bringing him to Parc des Princes. However, Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday, August 1, that the player's €50 million release clause has now expired.

Despite Dembele and PSG reaching an agreement, it will now be down to the clubs to reach a solution.

As far as Mbappe is concerned, the 24-year-old's contract cannot be extended now by a further year (via Fabrizio Romano). The former Monaco forward's deal will expire in the summer of 2024.

As per Romano, the Ligue 1 outfit believes that their star man has reached agreed personal terms with Real Madrid. However, there remains doubt over the transfer, with the La Liga club desiring the situation reach a conclusion within the first two weeks of August (via ESPN).

Reports claim that a deal for the 2018 World Cup winner will cost Los Blancos €200 million (via ESPN).

Barcelona president not bothered by Real Madrid's interest in PSG's Kylian Mbappe

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has stated that he is not bothered by Real Madrid's interest in signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG. Mbappe is keen on a move to Barcelona's La Liga rivals and has rejected an offer from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal (via Sports Mole).

After Laporta was asked whether he was worried about the 24-year-old joining Los Blancos, he said (via Sports Mole):

"No. On paper, he is an extraordinary player, who makes a difference. Having him in front of you complicates a game, but I have confidence in my team. For me, the players Barca have are the best."

The Catalan club's President claims that the team is far more important than an individual, and that remains his priority.