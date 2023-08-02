PSG remove Kylian Mbappe from website cover amid Real Madrid transfer saga

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have removed Kylian Mbappe from their website cover with the Frenchman being linked with a move to Real Madrid in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Lee Kang-In, Neymar Jr. Marco Verratti, Lucas Hernandez, and Marquinhos are the current players on the club's cover. The PSG squad is currently touring Japan and South Korea as part of their pre-season, but Mbappe hasn't traveled with the team.

Earlier this summer, Mbappe informed PSG that he won't be extending his contract beyond the 2023-24 season. Hence, the club are looking to sell the player this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer next season.

Kylian Mbappe has since been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and the 24-year-old has been training with PSG's "undesirables" team to keep himself fit. The Parisian club's latest decision to remove Mbappe from their website cover could be indicative of the fact that the team's all-time leading goalscorer (212) is closing in on an exit.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacted to reports of PSG filing a complaint against the La Liga club over the Kylian Mbappe saga

There have been reports that Kylian Mbappe has already agreed to a switch to Los Blancos next summer on a free transfer. The agreement was reportedly done behind PSG's back.

The Parisians are considering filing a complaint to FIFA against Los Blancos for going ahead with such a deal, according to reports. Carlo Ancelotti recently responded to the news as he said on the matter (Madrid Universal):

"PSG filing a complaint against Real Madrid? I'm not surprised at all. I don't know about this matter. It's something political that I don't get into. I leave the political things."

Mbappe seems destined to end up at Real Madrid sooner rather than later. Despite interest from other clubs, including a world-record bid from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, Los Blancos remain the clear favorites to sign one of the best players in the world.