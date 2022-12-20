PSG's Ligue1 rivals hold talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Marseille legend Basile Boli has confirmed the Ligue1 side held talks with Cristiano Ronaldo about a potential move to France. He wants the Portuguese star to join the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) rivals and play in the French league in 2023.

Manchester United and Ronaldo mutually agreed to terminate his contract in November following an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

The former Real Madrid forward was seen training at the Spanish side's ground last week after Portugal's exit from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and is now plotting his next move.

Speaking on NW Sport, Boli claimed Marseille were in talks with Ronaldo over a move to France. He praised the Portuguese star and claimed that it would be a good move for all. He said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo was in talks with Olympique [Marseille], I think he should have come. He is a talented player, even if he is a bit old, I think that in the French championship he still has something to give. We saw that, for Messi, it didn't work out in the first year and then in the second year he proved he was number one."

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have also made a huge offer to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo. They are ready to pay €200 million per season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's campaign in 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo did not have a memorable FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar, as he managed to score just once in the tournament. The Portuguese star opened the scoring from the spot in the win over Ghana, but that turned out to be his lone goal.

The former Manchester United star started in the next two group-stage matches but was benched for the knockout games. Portugal won their Round of 16 clash against Switzerland 6-1, with Ronaldo's replacement Gonçalo Ramos scoring a hat-trick.

Ronaldo's journey in the FIFA World Cup this year ended in tears as he was unable to help his side win against Morocco in the quarter-finals. The forward came on as an early second-half substitute, but the African side managed to hold on to their 1-0 lead and seal the win.

With the World Cup done and dusted, the forward is now plotting his next move and reports suggest he has a stunning €200 million per season deal from Al Nassr on his table.

