PSG's Neymar consoled Lionel Messi after penalty miss against Real Madrid in Champions League

PSG ace Neymar went to comfort Lionel Messi in the dressing room after the latter's missed penalty against Real Madrid in the Champions League, revealed RMC Sports.

The Argentine saw his effort from 12 yards saved by Thibaut Courtois around the hour mark, but Kylian Mbappe saved the Argentine's blushes with a stoppage-time winner.

Yet the 34-year-old wasn't too happy with himself and looked dejected in the post-match scenes at the Parc des Princes while the rest of the group celebrated with the fans.

Back in the dressing room, the former Barcelona talisman cut a desolate figure once again but was consoled by close ally Neymar.

Journalists Loic Tanzi and Arthur Perrot offered an insight into what transpired in the PSG locker room after the match:

“The Argentine is aware that he could have weighed more in the match. But the former Barcelona player was quickly comforted by Neymar in the locker room. The Parisians are now focused on the three weeks they have to manage before the second leg."

Messi, the chief tormentor of Los Blancos with 26 career goals against them, didn't have a good reunion with his former Clasico rivals.

He was subdued for much of the game and some in the French media were unforgiving in their assessment of his performance too.

L'Equipe and LeParisien gave him the lowest score of all the home side's starting players on the night, with just three and 3.5 respectively.

Neymar, on the other hand, came off the bench and assisted Mbappe for the winner by releasing him down the left inside channel with a nice pass.

PSG's job is not done yet

PSG will take a slender advantage into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu next month, but with the away goals rule scrapped, Real Madrid will be hopeful of their chances.

RMC Sports also revealed that despite a hard-fought victory, the scenes in PSG's dressing room were different, with the players not looking particularly joyful.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra | Real Madrid players believe they will overturn the tie vs PSG. Considering how badly they played, a 1-0 result is not seen too badly. @ESPN | Real Madrid players believe they will overturn the tie vs PSG. Considering how badly they played, a 1-0 result is not seen too badly. @ESPN 🚨| Real Madrid players believe they will overturn the tie vs PSG. Considering how badly they played, a 1-0 result is not seen too badly. @ESPN

Apparently, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi gave a small dressing room talk to the players, complimenting their collective spirit while also reminding them that the tie isn't over yet.

The Bernabeu is a place Messi knows well, having also struck a hat-trick, and the Parisians can hope that the familiarity of the surroundings will inspire his best form on the night.

Real Madrid host PSG in the decisive leg on March 9.

