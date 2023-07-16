PSG's Neymar Jr reacts on social media as Manchester United star returns to pre-season training with new look

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. reacted as Brazilian midfielder Casemiro returned to Manchester United training. Casemiro showed off a new look upon his return to training.

The midfielder donned a new hairstyle with a cropped cut. Upon returning to training, the former Real Madrid star uploaded an image on his social media, writing:

"Homecoming."

Neymar commented under the post, writing:

"Oh my gosh… I love you Case."

PSG superstar's comment under Casemiro's post

Casemiro joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. He has since made 51 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring seven goals and providing six assists across competitions.

The Brazilian helped the team finish third in the Premier League and win the Carabao Cup. With Erik ten Hag's side back in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023-24 campaign, the Red Devils will look to bank on five-time winner Casemiro's experience.

Louis Saha vetoed the idea of Manchester United signing Neymar

PSG's Brazilian number 10, Neymar Jr. was linked with a move to Manchester United earlier. The superstar attacker's future looked uncertain and several Premier League clubs, including the Red Devils, were linked with a move for the player.

However, Louis Saha didn't think that the former Barcelona star would be a good addition to Old Trafford. He said that given the superstar winger's injury record, he could find it hard to adapt in a physically demanding league like the EPL. Saha told OLBG:

“Neymar has been the superstar, which is substantially due to his talent, but it can also be hard to manage. He was definitely of that status in Barcelona, but maybe that has changed over the years. He could be difficult to manage. With all due respect, I don’t think he can adapt, but he will have to."

He added:

"This current formula he has provided to PSG has not worked at all. His fitness has let him down in the last four months of the season - which is the most crucial part. It could be down to lifestyle or just how he is - but at Manchester United, they would expect much more from him because of his enormous price tag.”

There is no denying Neymar's incredible talent. However, he suffers from persistent injury issues. His campaign was cut short in 2022-23 as well as the player had to undergo an ankle surgery. He scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 matches before that.