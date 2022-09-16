PSG's Sergio Ramos and Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara miss out as Spain announce squad for UEFA Nations League fixtures ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Spain have announced their squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos and Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara are among the notable absentees from Luis Enrique's side.

Thiago has been an important player in Liverpool's midfield since joining from Bayern Munich in 2020. The Spaniard, however, picked up an injury at the start of the season and has only recently returned to first-team action.

Ramos, on the other hand, is a surprise omission from the Spain squad. The former Real Madrid skipper has featured in all of PSG's games this season and hasn't looked out of place despite being on the wrong side of 30.

Another notable exclusion from the squad is FC Barcelona prodigy Ansu Fati. Luis Enrique has instead picked Athletic Bilbao youngster Nico Williams this time around. The winger has scored once and assisted twice in La Liga so far this season.

There were also no surprises in the three goalkeepers named by manager Enrique. There is still no place in the squad for Manchester United number one David de Gea and Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga. Their absence from the recently-annouced squad could see them sit out the FIFA World Cup later this year.

Spain's squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Switzerland (24 September) and Portugal (27 September) is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez, David Raya

Defenders: Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Jose Gaya, Hugo Guillamon, Diego Llorente, Eric Garcia, Cesar Azpilicueta, Dani Carvajal

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Pedri, Koke, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente

Forwards: Pablo Sarabia, Nico Williams, Marco Asensio, Alvaro Morata, Borja Iglesias, Yeremy Pino, Ferran Torres

Spain are currently top of Group A in the UEFA Nations League and are safe from relegation. Enrique could therefore use the games against Switzerland and Portugal as warm-up games ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

It is worth mentioning that both Switzerland and Portugal have also qualified for the World Cup.

Spain have been handed a tough group at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Spain have been drawn into a tough group at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 2010 champions have been drawn alongside Costa Rica, Japan and the 2014 champions Germany.

Luis Enrique's side will open their FIFA World Cup campaign against Costa Rica on November 23 in Doha. They then face Germany four days later before ending the group stage with a game against Japan on December 1.

