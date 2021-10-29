PSG’s South American stars show lack of support to Wijnaldum due to the possibility of him replacing Paredes: Reports

According to recent reports, Georginio Wijnaldum's position at PSG has taken yet another interesting turn. Reports suggest how the South American players on the roster haven't been particularly supportive of the Dutch midfielder in training sessions.

The reason behind their hostile behavior is the threat Wijnaldum poses to Leandro Paredes' place in the playing XI.

Paredes has made just two appearances for PSG in Ligue 1 this season and has been sidelined because of a thigh injury. Meanwhile, Wijnaldum has already featured 10 times in the domestic league.

Interestingly, the report comes just days after the Dutch midfielder expressed his dismay over his current situation at the club. Wijnaldum admitted he isn't particularly happy at PSG after arriving in the fashion capital of the world on a free transfer from Liverpool this summer.

He has struggled to find his name on the team sheet, with Mauricio Pochettino preferring the pairing of Idrissa Gueye and Marco Verratti in midfield.

Here's what the Dutch midfielder had to say about his current situation:

"I can't say I'm completely happy because the situation is not what I wanted. But that's football and I'll have to learn to deal with that. I'm a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to turn it around. I have played a lot in recent years, was always fit and also did very well.

'This is something different and that takes getting used to. I was really looking forward to the new step and then this happens. It is very difficult."

Georginio Wijnaldum has failed to hit the ground running at PSG

Wijnaldum was an integral part of the Liverpool roster that lifted the Champions Trophy and the Premier League title.

He scored a brace against Barcelona, helping Liverpool produce one of football's greatest comebacks. They beat Barcelona 4-0 to reach the Champions League final for the second successive season in 2019.

Incidentally, he refused to sign a new contract with the Reds and was linked with a move to Barcelona. However, PSG poached the Dutch midfielder at the last minute, which will keep him at the club until 2024.

Wijnaldum has already featured in 14 games so far. Sadly, he has failed to contribute to the team and has zero assists and goals to his name.

It's safe to say that his stint with PSG hasn't started off in the kind of fashion that he would've hoped for. However, for a player of his caliber, he will prove to be an extravagant addition once he settles down.

