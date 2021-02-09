PSG have a secret pact with Real Madrid regarding Sergio Ramos - Reports

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly have a secret pact regarding Sergio Ramos. The Spaniard is out of contract this summer and is free to sign a pre-contract with any club right now.

According to a report in El Mundo Deportivo, PSG have a secret pact with Real Madrid that stops them from making an offer to Sergio Ramos until the end of the season. Reports claim PSG are keen on signing the centre-back but are waiting for his contract negotiations with Real Madrid to end.

Sergio Ramos is out of contract in the summer, and a new deal has not yet been signed. The Spaniard and Los Blancos are reportedly miles apart in contract negotiations, and the defender seems likely to leave when the season ends.

Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs that have shown interest in signing the 34-year-old. Last month, Onda Cero reported that the Ligue 1 giants have a three-year deal with €45 million in wages ready for the Real Madrid captain to sign.

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos undergoes knee operation

¡Hola a todos! Todo va según lo previsto. Pensando ya en ponerme a trabajar y en volver cuanto antes.

Muchas gracias por vuestros mensajes de cariño. 💪😘 pic.twitter.com/4ACPnMdS8y — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) February 8, 2021

Sergio Ramos had to go under the knife after being advised to undergo surgery to mend the damaged meniscus in his left knee. The Real Madrid captain is set to remain out for a short while but is targeting a return to the pitch before the season ends. He released a video after getting discharged from the hospital and said:

"Hello everyone, I'm now back home. In the end I had to undergo surgery, nobody likes to be in that situation. Thankfully, it all turned out exceptionally well. I was advised by doctors to have an operation, there was no other option open to me. I'm very happy with how it all turned out and I will try to be back playing as soon as possible to help the team because the end of the season is still a long way off. I would also like to thank Doctor Leyes and all of his team for how they treated me and the excellent job they did with the operation".

Zinedine Zidane also commented on the knee operation and said:

"He had to do this because he was at the limit. I think the operation went well, that's the most important thing. From tomorrow, he'll start working to be back with us as soon as possible."

Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid are 8th on the La Liga table right now – level on points with second-placed Barcelona. They are currently 8 points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.