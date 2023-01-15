PSG set to leave iconic Parc des Princes after mayor of Paris refuses to sell them the stadium - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have threatened to leave the Parc des Princes after the city's mayor, Anne Hidalgo, confirmed that the stadium will not be sold to the club.

Les Parisiens have played their home games at the iconic stadium since their inception in 1970. As per the Daily Mail, they have invested around €75 million in upgrading the stadium's facilities in recent years.

They would be willing to invest around €440 million more if the Parc des Princes were sold to them. However, Hidalgo has flat-out refused a potential sale.

She told French outlet Le Parisien (via ESPN):

"We have a very clear position. The Parc des Princes is not for sale, and it will not be sold. This is a firm and definitive position. It is an exceptional heritage for Parisians."

A PSG spokesperson responded to her comments and said:

"It is surprising and disappointing to hear that the mayor of Paris is taking a position which, effectively, will force PSG, our fans and communities away from the Parc des Princes, while also, quite remarkably, adding tens of millions of Euros to the taxpayer burden to maintain the structure of the building, which is now 50 years old and in need of renovation."

"It is regrettable that the Mayor is now suddenly foreclosing the sale discussions we've been having for a long time, with the club now sadly forced to advance alternative options for our home, which is not the outcome the club or our fans were hoping for."

The stadium is currently owned by the Paris City Council and has hosted games in some of the world's most iconic sporting competitions, including the UEFA Euro 1984, 1998 FIFA World Cup, 2007 Rugby World Cup, and UEFA Euro 2016.

Christophe Galtier thanks PSG fans for Lionel Messi reception on Parc des Princes return

The Parc des Princes is currently home to arguably the greatest player in the history of the sport - Lionel Messi.

The Argentina icon won the 2022 FIFA World Cup on 18 December, but only returned to the pitch for PSG on 11 January. His return came in his team's 2-0 Ligue 1 win against Angers on home soil.

Given Messi's Argentina defeated France in the final, there was doubt that he would be given a rapturous reception on his return to the Parc des Princes.

However, he was welcomed back with great fanfare at his home stadium, which pleased manager Christophe Galtier and the player himself. After full-time, the Frenchman said, via Canal Supporters (h/t PSGTalk):

"Thank you already to the supporters, and congratulations to them for having welcomed him like this. Believe me; it warms his heart. Leo had recovered well. He had a lot of sessions with us for a while."

