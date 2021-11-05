PSG set to rival Barcelona in race to sign midfielder: Reports

According to reports, PSG are set to compete with Barcelona in their pursuit of AC Milan star midfielder Franck Kessie. The 24-year-old's deal with the Rossoneri will expire in June of 2022 and the Catalan giants have been monitoring the situation, as Kessie might not renew his contract.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano AC Milan director Paolo Maldini about Franck Kessie’s contract expiring in June: “We've been talking to Kessie’s agent for a year and a half. We had many meetings and we’ll have other opportunities to talk with him about Franck”, he told DAZN. 🔴🇨🇮 #ACMilan AC Milan director Paolo Maldini about Franck Kessie’s contract expiring in June: “We've been talking to Kessie’s agent for a year and a half. We had many meetings and we’ll have other opportunities to talk with him about Franck”, he told DAZN. 🔴🇨🇮 #ACMilan

If no contract agreements are reached by the end of the year, Barcelona will be free to approach the star directly. Barcelona failed to boost their midfield during the recently closed transfer window. Luring Franck Kessie on a free transfer will certainly be a steal for the side, as the star has showcased brilliant performances for Milan in recent seasons.

However, PSG has reportedly added the Blaugrana target to their list of potential free transfers for next season. Although PSG have a reasonable number of midfielders, including Georgiono Wijnaldum and Idrissa Gueye, Franck Kessie will bolster their aging midfield with his youthfulness.

Aside from PSG, clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are also said to be monitoring the player's situation as well. Barcelona will have to move quickly to sort a deal out with Kessie.

The player has maintained his brilliant performances in the middle of the park this season, scoring two goals in eight Serie A appearances for his side. If he continues to add to his tally, interest from other European heavyweights will surely increase.

Kessie should make a career-related choice: Clarence Seedorf speaks on PSG and Barcelona target

With his contract running down and many European giants currently on the prowl for the star, legendary Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf has advised Kessie to make a career-related choice, rather than a money-related one. He said:

“So many players underestimate where they are. You have to make a career-related choice, then the money comes over time. I see Milan growing and I am happy to see a point of reference like Maldini who helps everyone grow with the right mentality. I hope Kessié realises where he is and makes a career-related choice, not a money-related choice.”

