PSG set to save astonishing amount with Kylian Mbappe's exit this summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will save at least £189 million in gross cost after Kylian Mbappe's exit this summer, according to Sky Sports. The Parisians are reportedly relieved that their superstar winger is leaving after the end of their Galacticos era.

Mbappe announced his decision to leave the club in the summer in a heartfelt farewell video he posted on his social media on Friday. The Frenchman admitted how difficult it is for him to leave the country and Ligue 1.

It was announced in February that the 2018 World Cup winner would depart the Parc des Princes in the summer. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe's move to Real Madrid is virtually certain with an official announcement expected at the end of the season.

Expand Tweet

The French superstar has been a long-term target for Los Blancos, who reportedly saw a £188 million bid in 2021 turned down. After signing a three-year extension that kept him at the club until now, Mbappe has decided not to opt for a further year and is set to leave PSG in the summer.

The Parisians signed their prized winger on a season-long loan from AS Monaco in 2017 before making the move permanent the following summer for a reported £166 million fee.

He has won seven Ligue 1 titles with PSG and has contributed 255 goals and 108 assists in 306 appearances across all competitions.

What Kylian Mbappe said in his PSG exit announcement video

Kylian Mbappe took to social media to send a message to his supporters and bid farewell to PSG fans. The France international is set to play his final home game at the Parc des Princes against Toulouse on Sunday.

He said:

"I wanted to speak to you. I've always said that I would speak with you when the time comes, and so I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks."

"I will play my last game at the Parc des Princes on Sunday," Mbappe continued. "It's a lot of emotion; many years where I had the chance and the great honor to be a member of the biggest French club - one of the best in the world - which allowed me to arrive here, to have my first experience in a club with a lot of pressure; to grow as a player of course, by being alongside some of the best in history - some of the greatest champions; to meet a lot of people, to grow as a man as well, with all the glory and the mistakes I've made."

Expand Tweet

Kylian Mbappe went on to thank all his former and current teammates and managers, naming Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Christophe Galtier, and Luis Enrique. He also showed his appreciation for sporting directors Leonardo Araujo and Luis Campos.

The France international has registered 46 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring 43 goals and providing 10 assists.