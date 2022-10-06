PSG share brilliant 5-word tweet to sum up ‘incredible’ Lionel Messi after his stunning goal in 1-1 Benfica draw

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have summed up Lionel Messi's goal against SL Benfica in the UEFA Champions League with a creative tweet.

Messi opened the scoring for Christophe Galtier's side in the first half. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored with a wonderful first-time shot from the edge of the box following some great link-up play with Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe.

To commemorate the goal, the Parisian giants' English Twitter account formed an abbreviation with the player's second name. They tweeted the following:

"𝐌akes 𝐄verything 𝐒eem 𝐒o 𝐈ncredible"

The goal against Benfica meant that Lionel Messi has now scored against 40 different opponents in the UEFA Champions League. He broke Cristiano Ronaldo's record of scoring against the highest number of opponents (38 teams) in the Champions League last month. Messi did so by netting in a 3-1 win away to Maccabi Haifa.

Despite Messi's outstanding goal, PSG could only manage a 1-1 draw against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz. Danilo Pereira's own goal moments before half-time secured a point for the Portuguese outfit.

It marked the first instance of Paris Saint-Germain dropping points in the Champions League this season. The Parisian outfit picked up wins in their opening two games, including a 2-1 victory over Serie A giants Juventus.

Lionel Messi's has been in outstanding form for PSG this season

Following an underwhelming debut season in the French capital, Lionel Messi has made an excellent start to the 2022-23 campaign. The Argentine skipper has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 13 matches across all competitions for PSG.

It is worth mentioning that Messi is currently only three goals away from matching his goal tally from last season. Based on his current form, the mercurial Argentine looks likely to surpass the 11 goals he scored last campaign in the coming weeks.

Lionel Messi has played a vital role in PSG sitting atop the Ligue 1 standings. The forward has scored twice in his last two league games for the club.

Messi netted the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win for Christophe Galtier's side over Olympique Lyonnais prior to the international break. He then scored directly from a free-kick in a 2-1 win against OGC Nice over the weekend.

As things stand, Lionel Messi has gone just three games without registering a goal or an assist this season. Two of those matches came in Ligue 1, while the other was the Champions League win against Juventus.

