PSG shortlist 5 players as they aim to dismantle trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar - Reports

According to RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to break the attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming summer. They have drawn up a five-man shortlist for the summer transfer window in a bid to do so.

While the Parisians are certain to keep Mbappe as the main focus of their project, one of Neymar and Messi (in the final months of his current contract) will be sacrificed.

The club's five-man shortlist for the summer includes the likes of AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana and OGC Nice star Khephren Thuram. Bundesliga stars Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), Marcus Thuram, and Manu Kone (both play for Borussia Monchengladbach) are also being closely monitored.

One of the main reasons behind PSG's decision to get rid of their superstar attacking trio is to reduce their wage bill.

All three superstars have been in stunning form this season. The Frenchman has scored 27 goals and has provided six assists in 28 games this season.

The Brazilian, meanwhile, has scored 18 goals and has provided 17 assists this term. The Argentine, on the other hand, has scored 16 goals and has provided 14 assists in 27 matches.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe recently revealed why it is easier to play alongside the likes of Lionel Messi Neymar

All three of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe are world-beaters in their own ranks. The thing about great players is that they understand each other's movements very well, meaning their link-up becomes a nightmare for oppositions to handle.

The PSG No. 7 recently highlighted the advantage of having such high-caliber attacking partners beside him, saying (via Prime Video Sports France):

“Of course, there is space to attack, I know that when I am there, Ney and Leo have more space to play and when they have space, they can give any ball. After that, it’s one-on-one, two-on-one.”

The Parisians will return to action on February 26 as they take on Olympique de Marseille in a Ligue 1 clash.

