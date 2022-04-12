PSG slam Spanish media outlet for "fake news" about owners willing to sell the club

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have denied rumors claiming that the club will be up for sale after the World Cup. The French club also slammed the source of the rumor, El Chiringuito, calling the Spanish television show 'cheap'.

A couple of days prior, the notoriously dramatic Spanish television show El Chiringuito claimed that PSG’s owner Qatari Sports Investments is “throwing in the towel.” Successive Champions League failures have frustrated the Qatari group, compelling them to sell the club at the end of the year. The rumors spread like wildfire on social media, ultimately urging PSG to come up with a statement.

In their statement to the French radio channel RMC Sport, the Parisians have denied the rumors.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Qatar has decided to sell PSG after the World Cup and Nasser will leave too, this will have a heavy effect on Mbappe’s decision. Qatar have ‘thrown in the towel.’ | Qatar has decided to sell PSG after the World Cup and Nasser will leave too, this will have a heavy effect on Mbappe’s decision. Qatar have ‘thrown in the towel.’ @EduAguirre7 🚨| Qatar has decided to sell PSG after the World Cup and Nasser will leave too, this will have a heavy effect on Mbappe’s decision. Qatar have ‘thrown in the towel.’ @EduAguirre7

As per the statement (via Get French Football News), the club have “categorically and completely denied this fake news.” It adds that “it’s no coincidence that it comes from a cheap Spanish outlet”.

QSI has been at the helm of PSG since 2011 and has led the club to unfathomable domestic success. Since their takeover, the Parisians have won seven French top-division titles and six French Cups. They have also won four domestic trebles in the last decade, the most by a French club in history.

Champions League glory has eluded them so far, but given how ambitious they are, they should get there sooner rather than later.

Kylian Mbappe transfer could be behind El Chiringuito’s claim about PSG

Spanish giants Real Madrid and French outfit Paris Saint-Germain have been at odds with one another over the signing of Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos wanted to buy the Frenchman last summer itself, but Paris blocked the move, against the player’s wishes (via Managing Madrid). With his contract running out this summer, the Frenchman is expected to join Madrid for free, but Paris are not making the ordeal easy.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mbappé



Both PSG and Real are waiting for Mbappé to communicate his decision. Kylian Mbappé has made no decision on his future yet, as he mentioned last week. Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid are the two options, no other club involved - but no final decision yet.Both PSG and Real are waiting for Mbappé to communicate his decision. Kylian Mbappé has made no decision on his future yet, as he mentioned last week. Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid are the two options, no other club involved - but no final decision yet. 🇫🇷 #MbappéBoth PSG and Real are waiting for Mbappé to communicate his decision. https://t.co/JXEF6zddMJ

They are supposedly still trying to convince Mbappe to sign an extension, with many French outlets reporting (via Twitter) that the Frenchman is re-thinking things. Spanish outlets such as El Chiringuito, on the other hand, have claimed that Les Parisiens have ceded losing Mbappe to Madrid.

The player himself, however, has claimed that he is still undecided and is carefully considering all available options.

Edited by Samya Majumdar