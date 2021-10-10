"It was a surprise for everyone" - Leonardo opens up on Lionel Messi's decision to swap Barcelona for PSG

PSG sporting director Leonardo was shocked by Lionel Messi's decision to join the French club this summer after the expiration of his contract with Barcelona.

Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona expired at the end of June which made him a free agent this summer.

The 34-year-old was desperate to stay at Barcelona and help the club get through a difficult phase. However, the Catalan giants were unable to match his wage demands due to their dire financial situation.

Messi decided to reunite with former Barcelona team-mate Neymar at PSG after leaving Barcelona, a decision that caught PSG's sporting director Leonardo by surprise.

"Messi was convinced to stay at Barca. We opened official talks once Bara announced that Messi would be leaving and it was great because it was a surprise for everyone. Messi with Mbappe and Neymar is something great. I love it," said Leonardo according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Lionel Messi spent 17 years at Barcelona, during which he helped the club win 10 La Ligas, seven Copa del Rey's, and four Champions League titles.

Messi is Barcelona's all-time leading goal-scorer with 672 goals in 778 appearances in all competitions. He went on to win six Ballon d'Ors during his time with the Catalan giants, and firmly cemented himself as one of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen.

The Argentine has, however, endured a slow start to life in the French capital by his standards. Lionel Messi has scored just one goal in five appearances for PSG and is yet to make the desired impact on Mauricio Pochettino's side.

PSG must win the Champions League after signing Lionel Messi this summer

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Anything less than a Champions League title this season will be considered a failure for PSG. The French giants enjoyed a historic transfer window which saw them sign Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum.

PSG's 2-0 loss to Rennes last week was their first defeat in Ligue 1 this season. Mauricio Pochettino's side have won eight of their opening nine games in the league this season but have shown signs of weakness in recent weeks.

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are yet to gel as an attacking trio during the opening stages of the season. PSG will, however, be dubbed favorites to win the Champions League due to the firepower they possess.

